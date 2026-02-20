The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
48°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

University’s Czar Quintanilla wins fourth state wrestling championship

University wrestler Czar Quintanilla has his hand raised after winning his fourth state wrestling championship during Mat Classic 37 at the Tacoma Dome on Friday. (Madison McCord/The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

University senior Czar Quintanilla became just the Greater Spokane League’s third four-time Mat Classic champion Friday night in the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma.

Quintanilla earned a 13-2 major decision victory over Capital’s Haziel Soto to claim the title. He joins former teammate Libby Roberts and his older brother Clai Quintanilla (North Central) as four-time state champions

In the 4A boys team race, Gonzaga Prep finished second behind defending champion Tahoma, while Mead was third.

For complete coverage, visit www.spokesman.com or read Sunday’s Spokesman-Review.