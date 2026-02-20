University’s Czar Quintanilla wins fourth state wrestling championship

From staff reports

University senior Czar Quintanilla became just the Greater Spokane League’s third four-time Mat Classic champion Friday night in the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma.

Quintanilla earned a 13-2 major decision victory over Capital’s Haziel Soto to claim the title. He joins former teammate Libby Roberts and his older brother Clai Quintanilla (North Central) as four-time state champions

In the 4A boys team race, Gonzaga Prep finished second behind defending champion Tahoma, while Mead was third.

