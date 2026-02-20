WA Japanese Americans rally against ICE on Day of Remembrance

Erin Shigaki, with Tsuru for Solidarity, speaks Thursday at King County International Airport, where more than 30 protesters gathered to observe the Day of Remembrance and highlight parallels between the incarceration of Japanese Americans in World War II and President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigrants. (Seattle Times)

By Kai Uyehara Seattle Times

Demonstrators gathered outside King County International Airport on Thursday, the Day of Remembrance, to draw a straight line connecting the incarceration of Japanese Americans in World War II and President Donald Trump’s mass deportation of migrants across the nation.

“Never again is now,” one protester’s sign read. “ICE out now.”

Thursday was 84 years to the day since President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, authorizing the incarceration of more than 110,000 people of Japanese descent. For the more than 30 protesters, many of them Japanese Americans, who gathered at the airport, the past is repeating itself.

Protesters stood in the cold, hoisting cardboard cutouts in the shape of people with shackled wrists that bore the number of those who were “kidnapped,” “stolen” and “taken” by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on flights in and out of Boeing Field on any given month in 2025 – 87 in January, 435 in August, 668 in December by Christmas and 5,106 total. They called for an end to ICE flights at Boeing Field.

“Does this sound familiar?” asked Kai Dennis, a member of the organizing group, Tsuru for Solidarity, at the demonstration. “Instead of being taken away on trains, people are taken away on planes.”

Japanese American residents on Bainbridge Island were the first to be rounded up in 1942. Nearly 230 men, women and children were forced to pack what they could carry and many were taken by ferry and train to Minidoka, Idaho. About 9,000 people of Japanese descent from King County were incarcerated.

Tsuru for Solidarity, founded in 2019 in part to draw comparisons between ICE’s treatment of immigrants and the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans, organized the protest with La Resistencia, an activist group working to end deportations and detentions of immigrants.

La Resistencia has been monitoring ICE flights out of Boeing Field since 2019 and said the number of people being flown in and out of the airport has been growing since the second Trump administration began ratcheting up immigration enforcement nationwide.

King County tried to block ICE from using Boeing Field for deportation flights, but the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in December 2024 that the county had overstepped its power, clearing the way for the flights to resume at the airport.

Just over a year ago, the White House posted a video on social media highlighting the “ASMR” sounds of deportees being frisked and lined up in chains. Now, tensions have escalated even further with the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis in January.

Trump has threatened to use the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, the same wartime law used to incarcerate Japanese Americans, to deport millions of undocumented immigrants. Last year he used the act to deport migrants to El Salvador, despite some having no roots in that country.

Tsuru for Solidarity member Barbara Yasui’s mother, father, uncle, aunts and grandfather were all incarcerated during World War II. She remembered her parents telling her about their experiences when she was old enough.

Yasui, who is “sansei” or third-generation Japanese American, was marking her 74th birthday by attending the demonstration. Sharing her birthday with the Day of Remembrance, Yasui decided every birthday she needed to do something “to make sure that what happened to my ancestors doesn’t happen again.”

For the last three years, Yasui has been monitoring ICE flights in and out of Boeing Field with La Resistencia by tracking on her computer or by phone call for signs known to be used by ICE and alerting observers who watch for detainees getting on or off the airplanes.

“We did not have very many allies like that at the time that my ancestors were being incarcerated, so that’s why I’m here,” Yasui said.

As the demonstration came to an end, Tsuru for Solidarity members collected the cardboard cutouts counting the thousands of people they said have been transported on ICE flights. Soon, they would put them up in businesses in nearby Georgetown and the surrounding area.

The demonstrators will also host a “Solidarity Day” outside the Northwest ICE Detention Center in Tacoma on Saturday to demand officials shut the facility down and stop detentions.

“What kind of ancestors do we want to be?” asked Erin Shigaki, of Tsuru for Solidarity, at the demonstration.