WA lawmakers propose cuts to services for children with disabilities

By Claire Withycombe Seattle Times

State lawmakers have proposed substantial cuts to funding for services for infants and toddlers experiencing disabilities and developmental delays, a move that advocates say could jeopardize critical support for the youngest children and increase future state costs.

The proposal also likely violates a federal law requiring the state to spend the same amount of money or more year over year on these services, said Kristina Mendieta, director of public affairs for Kindering, Washington’s largest Early Support for Infants and Toddlers provider. That could put federal funding in jeopardy, she said.

The program, known as ESIT, serves thousands of Washington kids under 3 experiencing developmental delays or disabilities each year with support like speech and occupational therapy. In the federal fiscal year that ended in September 2021, the program reached about 21,400 Washington kids.

But as the state wrestles with a budget shortfall, lawmakers have advanced a proposal that would change the program’s funding formula, amounting to a 17% funding cut, through House Bill 2688. This could affect services for about 3,600 infants and toddlers.

Children who qualify for ESIT are entitled to these services, and families generally pay nothing or modest costs. The state provides the majority of funding for the program, but the federal government chips in and providers also fundraise.

Many providers have already faced financial challenges because state reimbursement rates don’t fully cover the cost of delivering services, Mendieta said. Some providers have had to scale back services.

Kindering stands to lose $2.42 million in funding under the state’s proposal, putting services at risk for more than 400 children, Mendieta said. Last year, the organization served more than 2,770 kids through ESIT services in King and Snohomish counties.

Mendieta also said that cutting funding for ESIT could increase costs to the special education system overall – about 39% of kids who get ESIT services don’t require special education services after exiting the program.

Put another way, the proposal “is saving a dollar today to spend $5 tomorrow,” Rep. Joshua Penner, R-Orting, said during a budget hearing Feb. 7.

Kathleen Reilly’s daughter, Quinn, entered ESIT services when she was about 2. At that point, she didn’t really talk and mostly used sign language.

For instance, the sound she made for “lake” and “duck” were the same.

If Quinn pointed out the window and made that sound, it would take Reilly some time to figure out whether her daughter wanted to go to the lake or go feed the ducks (the two activities were in different places).

“I got really intense about sign language, because when you can’t communicate with your kid and they’re really struggling and frustrated, it’s awful,” Reilly said.

Through ESIT, Quinn got help from a speech therapist and experienced “huge leaps and bounds,” Reilly said, speaking words and then communicating in short sentences.

“They gave me the gift of understanding my child better,” Reilly said.

During the Feb. 7 hearing, some lawmakers pushed back on the proposed cuts.

“I would always be willing to help look at any budget reduction item,” Rep. Travis Couture, R-Allyn, said at the hearing. “But I think that what’s not in any of our hearts, or at least I hope, is that we don’t want to destroy services for the most – literally, the most – vulnerable people among us, infants and toddlers who have special needs.”

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac, acknowledged that it was “a very difficult vote” but said part of building the budget was keeping options open.

The cut isn’t a done deal yet; the outlook for ESIT may become clearer when state lawmakers release their budget proposals in the coming days. The session ends March 12.