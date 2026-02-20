WA Supreme Court rules lawsuit against Amazon ‘suicide kits’ can proceed

By Alex Halverson Seattle Times

Amazon must face lawsuits filed by families whose relatives died by suicide from consuming sodium nitrite, the Washington Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

At least 10 lawsuits have been filed against the Seattle-based online retail giant since 2022 over the sale of concentrated versions of a chemical responsible for the deaths of teenage and adult children from 28 families.

The unanimous decision reversed a ruling by a state appeals court from last year that dismissed one of the cases against Amazon. The lower court had ruled that the first of the 10 lawsuits against Amazon under the state’s product liability law couldn’t go forward because the deaths were caused by suicide.

But under the state Supreme Court ruling, negligence claims against the tech giant can proceed. The justices said the plaintiffs’ allegations against Amazon included enough facts that they should not to be dismissed before a jury trial.

The justices wrote that Amazon has a legal duty to exercise reasonable care to avoid the foreseeable consequences and harm of selling sodium nitrite” and that whether suicide was a “foreseeable consequence” of selling the chemical is a question for a jury.

An Amazon spokesperson said that while the company disagrees with the Supreme Court’s ruling, it remains committed to the safety of its customers.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones personally affected by suicide,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Customer safety is a top priority at Amazon.”

In 2022, Amazon restricted the sale of high-concentration sodium nitrite to Amazon Business buyers, mostly companies and large firms, as the product is commonly used in food preservatives. As of November, the company prohibited the sale of the chemical in concentrations greater than 10%.

Amazon maintains that the product was never intended for direct consumption and “unfortunately, like many products, it can be misused.”

Before changing those rules four years ago, vendors on Amazon’s online marketplace were selling the chemical to everyday consumers with 99% purity. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit called the products “veritable suicide kits” when coupled with “frequently bought together” items like small scales and an “Amazon Edition” of a suicide instruction book.

In a concurring opinion, Chief Justice Steven González addressed the claims that the algorithm on Amazon’s e-commerce platform was marketing “suicide kits” to customers.

“I see no difference between marketing these products together online from putting sodium nitrite, antinausea drugs, scales and the suicide manual together on the shelf,” he wrote. “If the plaintiffs can prove what they have pleaded, a rational trier of fact could find this was not merely negligent but reckless or intentional.”

State lawmakers passed a law last year dubbed Tyler’s Law, in memory of a 15-year-old from Camas who died in 2020 after ingesting the chemical, that limits the sale of high-concentration sodium nitrite to verified commercial businesses.

“Regulation is to prevent similar conduct in the future,” lawyers representing the families said in a statement last year. “Litigation is the tool to hold (companies) responsible for prior harms.

The Supreme Court’s ruling doesn’t mean Amazon is liable for the deaths caused by sodium nitrite purchased on its platform. Rather, the facts brought forward in the case have enough merit to see a trial. The initial lawsuit was filed in King County Superior Court, where it will go forward.