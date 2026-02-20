Whitworth opens final weekend of regular season with runaway win at Pacific Lutheran

From staff reports

PARKLAND, Wash. – With a Northwest Conference regular-season title already clinched, Whitworth continued to build momentum ahead of the postseason, running its winning streak to six games with a 76-63 victory over Pacific Lutheran on Friday night at Olson Gymnasium.

The game wasn’t as close as the score might suggest, as the Pirates (20-4, 14-1 NWC) led by as many as 28 points with under five minutes remaining. Whitworth never trailed, building a 39-24 halftime lead and staying hot in the second period.

Forward Stephen Behil led Whitworth with 15 points, and post Colton Looney added 13 points and eight rebounds. The Pirates shot an efficient 50.8% from the field and held the Lutes (11-13, 5-10) to 33.3%. Whitworth outrebounded Pacific Lutheran 43-27.

Ben Tellez paced the Loggers with 22 points but also committed five turnovers.

The Pirates play their regular-season finale at 5 p.m. Saturday at Puget Sound. Whitworth will then host the NWC tournament, starting Feb. 27.