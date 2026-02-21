Ask the doctors: The brain shifts up and back in microgravity

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: As a former NASA mission planner, I would signal a “no-go” for human colonization of the moon and Mars. The human body’s functions cannot tolerate the long-term effects of a low-gravity environment. I assume, from your column about the effects of low gravity, you agree?

Dear Reader: You are referring to a column prompted by a reader’s son, who became fascinated by the drama of two U.S. astronauts last spring. Their mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) encountered technical difficulties, and their eight-day mission stretched into an unplanned nine-month stay. In that column, we explored how prolonged microgravity interferes with biological systems. It affects bone remodeling, fluid balance, circulation, red blood cell metabolism, vestibular systems and even going to the bathroom.

Space tourism – and the technologies that make it possible – have had rapid advances recently. So it’s more relevant than ever to study the health effects of space travel on the human body. Your own question happens to coincide with the release of new findings about the potential effects of spending extended time in microgravity. The journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences published the study earlier this year. The study found that, following spaceflight, the brain shifts position in the skull.

In this new study, researchers used health data collected from 26 astronauts. Of those 26, 15 underwent preflight and postflight measurements of their brains. The study used existing preflight and postflight brain measurements for the other 11 astronauts. Brain scans showed that, absent gravity, the brain shifts upward and back in the skull. The researchers also noted that different regions of the brain migrated, independent of each other. These changes to the brain were in mere millimeters, but they still impacted both the motor and sensory regions of the brain.

Not surprisingly, astronauts with the longest stays in microgravity underwent the greatest changes. However, measurable brain movement was seen even in those who spent two weeks on the ISS. These shifts led to what the researchers referred to as “sensory conflicts.” For example, astronauts in space could have brief bouts of motion sickness or spatial disorientation. Back on Earth, balance issues could arise. Continued monitoring showed that the brain orientation of the astronauts in the study slowly returned to normal. For those with the longest stays, recovery could take up to six months.

As for a decision on colonizing the moon or Mars, we are relieved this decision isn’t up to us. But experts like yourself appear to agree about several important things. One is that we need more research to understand how the human body responds to the rigors of space. The other is that the technology to keep people healthy so far from Earth is not yet in place. This includes things like artificial gravity and radiation shielding. We would also need autonomous medical care, mental health support and on-demand evacuation procedures. Experts in the field agree that until those gaps are closed, deep space missions, including long-term stays on the moon or Mars, will remain out of reach.

