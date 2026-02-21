Idaho women breeze past Hornets for 12th straight win; Vandal men separate late at Sacramento State

From staff reports

The Idaho women’s basketball team keeps stacking up wins, and the Vandals are doing so in convincing fashion.

Idaho breezed past Sacramento State 75-60 on Saturday at ICCU Arena in Moscow. The conference-leading Vandals (23-5, 14-1 Big Sky) extended their winning streak to 12 games – the 10th-longest active streak in the nation. What’s more impressive: Idaho has won nine of those games by double digits, including the last five.

The Vandals never trailed Saturday. They went ahead by 12 points after the first quarter and led by around 20 throughout the second half.

Idaho guard Hope Hassmann totaled 22 points for her fourth 20-point performance in the past nine games. Versatile guard Kyra Gardner tallied 13 points, nine rebounds, six steals and five assists. The two combined to shoot 14 of 26 from the field. Post Debora dos Santos recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Vandals shot 42.6% overall and 7 of 13 on 3s compared to 31.8% for the Hornets (12-16, 6-9), who went 7 of 31 from deep.

Men

Idaho 86, Sacramento State 80: The Vandals (15-13, 7-8 Big Sky) separated from a back-and-forth game down the stretch, outscoring the Hornets 10-3 in the final three minutes to escape Hornet Pavilion with a win.

Idaho built a double-digit lead in the first five minutes, but the Hornets (9-18, 5-10) responded quickly, and the teams were locked in a one-possession battle throughout the second half.

Guard Biko Johnson led Idaho with 25 points, one shy of his season high, and nine rebounds. He shot 6 of 11 from 3-point range. Forwards Jackson Rasmussen and Brody Rowbury added 18 and 14 points, respectively.

The Vandals shot 41.9% from the field and an impressive 14 of 34 on 3s. Sacramento State shot 41.8% overall and 6 of 19 from beyond the arc. The teams combined to shoot 48 of 60 from the foul line.

Idaho won the rebounding battle 49-28 (18-5 offensively).