Mariners bit by ‘couple of sun balls’ in spring-training loss to Giants

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

Giants 10, Mariners 5 at the Peoria Sports Complex

Notable

The Mariners jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, but wouldn’t score again as the Giants’ rally was aided by the cloudless day.

The Mariners lost a pair of pop flies in the sun that allowed San Francisco to break open a pair of innings. With two outs and the bases loaded in the second inning, Cole Young couldn’t catch a two-out pop up in shallow right field. That led to a pair of runs scoring and allowed Harrison Bader to slash a double to right field to drive in two more runs.

In the eighth inning with the Mariners trailing 6-5, Rhylan Thomas tried to fight off the sun on a pop fly to shallow center off the bat of Buddy Kennedy. But he couldn’t make the catch as the ball bounced past him. It went for a leadoff triple and ignited a four-run inning.

“They were able to take advantage of a couple of big innings on a couple of sun balls, and that’s part of spring training,” manager Dan Wilson said.

Emerson Hancock was charged with three runs for the lost ball in the sun in the second inning. But he did strike out four in 1 2/3 innings of worked.

The Mariners’ relief trio of Andres Muñoz, Gabe Speier and Eduard Bazardo also made their first appearance of the spring with mixed results.

Player of the game

Miles Mastrobuoni’s start to Cactus League play couldn’t have been much better. On Friday, he had a double while making two outstanding defensive plays at second base. In his first at-bat of Saturday’s game, Mastrobuoni stepped to the plate and ambushed the first pitch he saw from starter Hayden Birdsong, smoking the 97-mph fastball over the fence in right field for a grand slam. Mastrobuoni doubled to left in his second at-bat.

Quotable

“For the most part, I thought our pitchers filled up the zone again today. We threw a lot of strikes and we didn’t beat ourselves on the mound.” — Wilson

On tap

The Mariners travel to Goodyear Ballpark on Sunday to face the Cincinnati Reds in their first road Cactus League game. Right-hander Randy Dobnak will get the start for Seattle. Also scheduled to pitch are lefties Jhonathan Diaz and Robinson Ortiz along with right-handers Casey Legumina, Ryan Loutos, Cole Wilcox and Domingo Gonzalez. The Reds will start right-hander Jose Franco. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. PT. The game will not be televised or streamed. Fans can listen to the radio broadcast on 700-AM, or on mariners.com and the MLB app.