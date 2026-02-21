Medical Lake sophomore Dylan Stoltz places third in floor | State gymnastics

By Terry Wood The Spokesman-Review

BELLEVUE, Wash. – For Dylan Stoltz of Medical Lake, it was the right day to have one of her best floor routines of the season.

At the individual event finals of the 3A/2A state gymnastics meet Saturday at Sammamish High School, Stoltz used her high-flying skills to post a score of 9.4 and claim the third-place medal in the event in her sophomore year.

“It felt good,” Stoltz said, who placed fifth in all-around during Friday’s team competition. “I feel proud. I didn’t compete at finals last year, and it’s a lot of fun to get to compete a second day with more of a challenge against a lot of the better girls.”

Junior teammate Makalia McKenney placed 11th in the individual floor event with an expressive performance that earned a 9.15.

“I like dancing,” she said. “I put a little ‘Just Dance’ move in there.”

Mt. Spokane freshman Evelin Williams earned a sixth-place medal with a score of 9.075 on vault. Regan Cook of North Central placed 14th in the event. Kyla Roberts of University finished 12th on bars.

Michele Kelly, who coaches Medical Lake along with three other schools (Lewis and Clark, Ferris and Cheney), has high praise for Stoltz and McKenney.

“They are phenomenal,” Kelly said. “They are kind, they are considerate, they are super encouraging, and they have worked hard to create team unity this year. They are so coachable.”

In the 4A individual event finals held Friday, Amaya Scheurer of Mead placed seventh on bars (9.25). She placed 19th in the 4A all-around competition on Thursday.