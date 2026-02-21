The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR

Noon: Cup Series: Autotrader 400 Fox 28

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: Gonzaga at Texas State ESPN+

1:05 p.m.: Washington State at Cal Poly ESPN+

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:05 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. N.Y. Mets MLB Network

12:05 p.m.: Seattle vs. Cincinnati MLB.TV

12:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego MLB Network

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: UAB at Memphis ESPN2

9 a.m.: Boston U at Lehigh CBS Sports

10 a.m.: Ohio State at Michigan State CBS

11 a.m.: Robert Morris at Wright State ESPNU

11 a.m.: Towson at Drexel CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Iowa at Wisconsin FS1

1 p.m.: UTSA at Tulsa ESPNEWS

1 p.m.: FAU at North Texas ESPNU

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Providence at UConn FS1

9 a.m.: Ole Miss at South Carolina ESPN

9 a.m.: Michigan at Iowa Fox 28

9 a.m.: Virginia at Louisville KSKN

11 a.m.: Duke at Clemson ESPN2

11 a.m.: USC at Ohio State FS1

11 a.m.: Tennessee at Oklahoma ESPN

11 a.m.: Syracuse at NC State KSKN

1 p.m.: Kentucky at Vanderbilt ESPN2

1 p.m.: Iowa State at TCU ESPN

3 p.m.: Michigan State at Minnesota FS1

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: Cleveland at Oklahoma City ABC

12:30 p.m.: Denver at Golden State ABC

3:30 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Lakers NBC

6 p.m.: Orlando at L.A. Clippers NBA TV

Basketball, Unrivaled

4:30 p.m.: Phantom vs. Hive truTV

5:45 p.m.: Laces vs. Rose truTV

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: The Genesis Invitational Golf

Noon: The Genesis Invitational continued CBS

Soccer, club men

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Tottenham USA

3 p.m.: Liga MX: Monterrey at Pumas UNAM CBS Sports

6:15 p.m.: MLS: Colorado Rapids at Seattle Sounders FS1

Volleyball, professional women

1 p.m.: Major League Volleyball: Columbus at Orlando CBS Sports

3 p.m.: League One: Madison at Nebraska ESPN2

Winter Olympics

5:10 a.m.: Hockey: Men’s final NBC

8 a.m.: Bobsled: Four-man NBC

8:45 a.m.: Skiing: Women’s 50km NBC

11:30 a.m.: Closing Ceremony NBC

2 p.m.: Best of Winter Olympics NBC

Wrestling, college

3 p.m.: Oklahoma State vs. Iowa ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

12:05 p.m.: Seattle vs. Cincinnati 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change