On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
Noon: Cup Series: Autotrader 400 Fox 28
Baseball, college
11 a.m.: Gonzaga at Texas State ESPN+
1:05 p.m.: Washington State at Cal Poly ESPN+
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:05 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. N.Y. Mets MLB Network
12:05 p.m.: Seattle vs. Cincinnati MLB.TV
12:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego MLB Network
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: UAB at Memphis ESPN2
9 a.m.: Boston U at Lehigh CBS Sports
10 a.m.: Ohio State at Michigan State CBS
11 a.m.: Robert Morris at Wright State ESPNU
11 a.m.: Towson at Drexel CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Iowa at Wisconsin FS1
1 p.m.: UTSA at Tulsa ESPNEWS
1 p.m.: FAU at North Texas ESPNU
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Providence at UConn FS1
9 a.m.: Ole Miss at South Carolina ESPN
9 a.m.: Michigan at Iowa Fox 28
9 a.m.: Virginia at Louisville KSKN
11 a.m.: Duke at Clemson ESPN2
11 a.m.: USC at Ohio State FS1
11 a.m.: Tennessee at Oklahoma ESPN
11 a.m.: Syracuse at NC State KSKN
1 p.m.: Kentucky at Vanderbilt ESPN2
1 p.m.: Iowa State at TCU ESPN
3 p.m.: Michigan State at Minnesota FS1
Basketball, NBA
10 a.m.: Cleveland at Oklahoma City ABC
12:30 p.m.: Denver at Golden State ABC
3:30 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Lakers NBC
6 p.m.: Orlando at L.A. Clippers NBA TV
Basketball, Unrivaled
4:30 p.m.: Phantom vs. Hive truTV
5:45 p.m.: Laces vs. Rose truTV
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: The Genesis Invitational Golf
Noon: The Genesis Invitational continued CBS
Soccer, club men
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Tottenham USA
3 p.m.: Liga MX: Monterrey at Pumas UNAM CBS Sports
6:15 p.m.: MLS: Colorado Rapids at Seattle Sounders FS1
Volleyball, professional women
1 p.m.: Major League Volleyball: Columbus at Orlando CBS Sports
3 p.m.: League One: Madison at Nebraska ESPN2
Winter Olympics
5:10 a.m.: Hockey: Men’s final NBC
8 a.m.: Bobsled: Four-man NBC
8:45 a.m.: Skiing: Women’s 50km NBC
11:30 a.m.: Closing Ceremony NBC
2 p.m.: Best of Winter Olympics NBC
Wrestling, college
3 p.m.: Oklahoma State vs. Iowa ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
12:05 p.m.: Seattle vs. Cincinnati 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change