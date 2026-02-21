Pedestrian dead in hit and run in Spokane Valley

A pedestrian died early Saturday morning following a hit-and-run in Spokane Valley near the interstate.

A 35-year-old man was driving northbound on State Route 27, or North Pines Road, just before 1:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol. The incident took place between East Broadway Avenue and East Mission Avenue south of Interstate 90.

The person continued to drive northbound even after the pedestrian was hit, the news release said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 35-year-old driving the vehicle was later identified as Kasey Kimble, Washington State Patrol said in a release. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail at 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

The pedestrian has not been identified. No other information was available.