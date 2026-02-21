People stand at the site of explosions in the city's downtown, where police say their officers were killed and injured, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine on Sunday in Lviv, Ukraine. (Reuters )

By Pavel Polityuk Reuters

KYIV – One police officer was killed and 24 people were wounded after several explosive devices detonated ​at midnight in Lviv, in western Ukraine, the National Police said on Sunday, in ⁠an attack President Volodymyr Zelenskiy blamed on Russia.

“It ‌has been preliminarily established that ​homemade explosive devices detonated,” the police said on the Telegram messaging service.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, writing on Telegram, ⁠described the incident as a ‌terrorist act ‌and said a 23-year-old policewoman had died. Twelve people remained in ⁠hospital, two in serious condition, he said.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said ‌a woman had ‌been detained in connection with the investigation.

The police said that the first ⁠explosion occurred after a patrol ​crew arrived at ⁠the ​suspected scene of a shop break-in, while the second explosion occurred a little later.

Zelenskyy, speaking in his ⁠nightly video address, accused Russia of being behind the attack and said the ⁠perpetrators had been recruited online. Ukrainian intelligence believed Russia would “continue to do such things, real attacks on ⁠Ukrainians. There needs ‌to be more protection for ​people”, ‌Zelenskiy said.

The fourth anniversary of ​Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine falls this week.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus, Alex Richardson and Ron Popeski)