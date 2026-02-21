Police officer killed, 24 people wounded in bomb explosions in Ukraine’s Lviv
KYIV – One police officer was killed and 24 people were wounded after several explosive devices detonated at midnight in Lviv, in western Ukraine, the National Police said on Sunday, in an attack President Volodymyr Zelenskiy blamed on Russia.
“It has been preliminarily established that homemade explosive devices detonated,” the police said on the Telegram messaging service.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, writing on Telegram, described the incident as a terrorist act and said a 23-year-old policewoman had died. Twelve people remained in hospital, two in serious condition, he said.
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said a woman had been detained in connection with the investigation.
The police said that the first explosion occurred after a patrol crew arrived at the suspected scene of a shop break-in, while the second explosion occurred a little later.
Zelenskyy, speaking in his nightly video address, accused Russia of being behind the attack and said the perpetrators had been recruited online. Ukrainian intelligence believed Russia would “continue to do such things, real attacks on Ukrainians. There needs to be more protection for people”, Zelenskiy said.
The fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine falls this week.
