Virginia governor signs bill that approves congressional redistricting map

Stacy Parker Virginian-Pilot

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed legislation Friday night that approves the proposed congressional redistricting map, her staff confirmed Saturday.

The map was attached to the budget bill, known as the “caboose bill,” that amends the existing budget through the end of fiscal 2026 in July. The Senate amended the map Thursday, and the House signed off on those changes Friday.

The map, which favors Democrats in 10 out of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts, would only take effect if voters elect to approve a constitutional amendment allowing the General Assembly to redistrict mid-decade. A ballot referendum is scheduled for April 21.

It’s facing opposition from Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans, whose 2nd District would add about 63,000 people from Chesapeake, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The changes would make that district, based on the 2025 gubernatorial results, more favorable to Democrats by 12.6 points instead of by nine points under the initial proposal.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Kiggans said the redistricting was “shameful.”

On Wednesday, the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee filed a lawsuit in Tazewell County challenging the referendum. The judge in the Tazewell County Circuit Court ruled from the bench Thursday in favor of Republicans. Democrat Attorney General Jay Jones has said he will appeal.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Virginia ruled last week the referendum can proceed as scheduled on April 21 while another case challenging the procedure used to pass recent proposed constitutional amendments — including the redistricting map — is argued. Early voting for the referendum begins March 6.

Virginia voters will be asked: “Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to allow the General Assembly to temporarily adopt new congressional districts to restore fairness in the upcoming elections, while ensuring Virginia’s standard redistricting process resumes for all future redistricting after the 2030 census?”