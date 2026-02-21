Washington State women trail the whole way, suffer blowout loss at Oregon State

From staff reports

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Washington State women’s basketball team never led, and the Cougs didn’t really offer much of a challenge against Oregon State.

The Beavers controlled Saturday’s West Coast Conference matchup from the opening tip, routing WSU 79-51 at Gill Coliseum.

A top-three WCC team, Oregon State (20-9, 12-4 WCC) went up by 10 points late in the first quarter and preserved a double-digit advantage the rest of the way. The Cougs cut a 20-point deficit to 10 early in the third, but they weren’t very competitive otherwise.

The Cougars (5-24, 4-12) hit just 31.3% of their field goals, the team’s fifth-worst mark in a game this season. OSU shot 44.4% and committed only eight turnovers.

Center Alex Covill led WSU with 15 points, and guard Keandra Koorits had 13 off the bench. Beavers guards Jenna Villa and Kennedie Shuler scored 20 apiece. Villa, who spent the past two seasons at WSU, shot 6 of 8 from 3-point range and added nine rebounds.