A Grip on Sports: As the Olympics wind down with a classic hockey matchup, college hoops took its turn in the spotlight Saturday

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Where were we? Oh, yes. Waiting for the Olympics to end. And they do today, with a showdown years in the making. But that’s not all. There was an exceptional day of college basketball Saturday. Though exceptional isn’t the first word that comes to mind to describe the local games.

•••••••

• When the Olympics are a third-of-the-world away, there is bound to be some key elements in play in our area’s early morning hours. Today that’s the men’s gold medal hockey faceoff between the U.S. and Canada. It’s going on as we write, so we’ll skip it for a few minutes and delve into what happened Saturday. But the hockey will be back. Promise.

• A school-yard battle between two of the nation’s best teams in the nation’s capital. The outcome between a couple teams in that category proved life on the road can be fulfilling. A last-second dash in Pauley Pavilion. An offensive-first team embracing defense to defeat a defensive-first team that relies on its outside shooting.

Those are the top stories from Saturday’s packed college schedule. And they describe, in order, No. 3 Duke’s win over No. 1 Michigan, No. 4 Arizona’s win at No. 2 Houston, UCLA’s overtime upset of No. 10 Illinois and No. 23 BYU handing No. 6 – and one of the NCAA Selection Committee’s top seeds – Iowa State a 79-69 loss.

Every game was worth its admission price, whether the big bucks needed to watch in person or the time devoted to watch on TV. And each may have huge ramifications down the road, whether in NCAA seeding or entry or the hard-to-quantify intangibles like confidence or doubt.

The day’s highlighted games also have another aspect in common. They weren’t played around here. And were a lot more entertaining than the ones that were.

Not more important. But more entertaining.

• A quick aside. The U.S. scored first in Milan, just 6 minutes into the gold medal game.

• The slog that was in the Kennel last night tops the list. Gonzaga certainly didn’t look like the No. 11 team in the nation against middle-of-the-WCC-pack Pacific. Nor did the Zags resemble an NCAA third seed, the spot they were given by the Selection Committee in Saturday first top-seed reveal.

But they were winners, pulling away late to earn a 71-62 victory. The win also earned the Bulldogs a three-fer Wednesday night at home against Portland. Not only does GU have the chance to avenge its lone WCC defeat, the Zags can also clinch the top seed in the WCC’s postseason tournament. All of that after saying goodbye to their seniors, though does anyone really know who is out of eligibility for certain anymore?

That’s for later. For now? We’re still thinking about how Washington State spent the first half last night showing the ESPN2 audience they were every bit as good as Saint Mary’s. And the second half explaining why its record doesn’t show it.

The 83-67 Gael win was decided after halftime. After all, when the teams left Friel Court after the first 20 minutes, Saint Mary’s led 40-39. The second half? The Gaels slowly exerted their will, as they tend to do.

• The second period is over. Canada scored as it was winding down to tie the game at one. The gold medal will be decided in the third. Or in overtime.

• Portland State’s men will win the Big Sky title. The Vikings are 12-3, three games ahead of the two teams tied for second, Montana State and the conference’s hottest team, Eastern Washington.

After a 2-11 nonconference start, the Eagles didn’t seem to have the weapons to factor in the conference race. And that seemed to be born out as they began league 3-6.

That was then. Now? Eastern is 9-6 in the Big Sky, has won six consecutive games, culminated by Saturday night’s dominating 67-55 win in Portland. And the Eagles did it with defense, a part of the game they have improved upon the past few weeks.

When the Big Sky begins next month, Dan Monson’s team may just be the team to beat.

• Overtime? Sure. It had to be, right? Connor Hellebuyck turned in a gold-medal performance in goal for the United States, no matter the outcome. And it resulted in one for Hellebuyck and his teammates. Jack Hughes’ goal at the 18-minute, 19-second mark of overtime lifted the U.S. to the gold. But make no mistake about it. Hellebuyck’s 41 saves were the difference.

•••

WSU: Greg Woods was in Beasley last night and has this game story. … The women were in Corvallis to face longtime rival Oregon State. But, in actuality, the Beavers have a considerably better program these days and proved it once more last night with an easy 79-51 victory. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner has his weekly mailbag. … The Washington men could not hit shots and could not get past Maryland. … Oregon State is hurting but the Beavers found a way to defeat Pepperdine on Saturday. … USC could not afford to lose to visiting Oregon. But the Trojans did, dealing a big blow to their NCAA hopes. … California topped Stanford, again, and boosted its NCAA hopes. … Donovan Dent’s last-second dash through the Illini defense helped divert attention from Mick Cronin’s most-recent foibles. … Colorado picked up a win. … Utah played better but still lost to UCF. … Arizona State fell to Baylor in Texas. … The Arizona win came without Koa Peat, but the Wildcats have been relatively healthy. … Boise State defeated San Jose State. … Other than that, it wasn’t a good day for future Pac-12 schools. Yes, Colorado State won at home, but the Rams’ fifth consecutive win came over San Diego State. The Aztecs can kiss their at-large hopes goodbye. … Utah State also lost on the road at Nevada. … The Colorado women got past No. 20 Texas Tech. … Utah dropped a game to BYU for a second time this season. … Arizona State dominated Houston. … Baylor handed Arizona a loss. … Senior Day is upon Washington.

• In football news, Wilner passes along the weekly recruiting roundup but this one focuses on the key transfer portal addition for each legacy Pac-12 school. … John Canzano delves into another of the Pac-12’s past mistakes. Letting SMU get away. … UCLA will play its 2026 games in the Rose Bowl.

Gonzaga: Whether the Zags’ disjointed offense was a product of Pacific’s physical defense or their own issues, it’s hard to say. But whatever, the 71-62 victory had little in the way of offensive flow. And was in doubt until a late GU run. Theo Lawson has the game analysis and worked with the folks in the office on the recap with highlights. … Jim Meehan has a couple items and both revolve around freshman Davis Fogle. Jim’s three takeaways highlight his game Saturday and this story looks at how Fogle’s season has progressed. … Theo has this story on the NCAA seed reveal, a story we also linked above. … Tyler Tjomsland was also at McCarthey and put together a photo gallery, though we can’t get the link to work. …The women were in Stockton and pulled away from the Tigers to win 85-70. Greg Lee has this coverage.

EWU: We linked Dan Thompson’s story about the men above. We do it again here. … Football coach Aaron Best settled on Zach Bruce as his new defensive coordinator. Dan has that story as well. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky and the FCS, it’s been an awful season for Montana basketball. The men and women. The Griz men lost to Weber State. … Idaho State earned a weekend sweep with a win at home over Montana State. … The Montana State women held on at home to top Idaho State. … Weber State’s women also won.

Idaho: The Vandal women continued rolling through the Big Sky, winning their 12th consecutive game last night, this one 75-60 over visiting Sacramento State. … The men also won, topping the Hornets 86-80 on the road.

Whitworth: After winning Friday, it looked as if the Pirate men were ready to finish the regular season as they played most of it, confident and victorious. But their last game Saturday turned out differently, with second-place Puget Sound earning a 69-67 home win.

Preps: The State wrestling tournaments finished up in Tacoma and Madison McCord has the coverage. There is this story on the two Butler siblings who each won smaller school titles. Madison also has this coverage of Gonzaga Prep’s outstanding freshman class keying a 4A team title Friday night. And one more from Saturday’s paper, this one on U-Hi’s Czar Quintanilla joining the select group of GSL wrestlers with four individual state titles. … Dave Nichols focused on basketball, covering Central Valley’s win over Kennewick that gave the Bears a berth in the 3A State boys tournament. … Dave also has this roundup, which leads with the Mead girls earning a State berth with a 52-36 win over visiting Kamiakin. … There is also a roundup of State gymnastics to pass along.

Chiefs: Dave also has coverage of Spokane’s 7-1 win in Kennewick.

Mariners: Spring training is full-go these days, including games decided by miscues and stories about leadership and such. Consistency is nice. … How about a story about a young pitching phenom? Everyone likes those. … The M’s have healed after their crushing Game Seven ALCS loss.

Seahawks: How much will it cost to extend Jaxson Smith-Njigba? We have an idea after he talked about it recently.

Sounders: Seattle opens the MLS season today at Lumen Field versus Colorado. The Sounders are not the league favorite. Nor are they one of the also-rans. But they have a lot of talent from the region in their lineup, which is nice.

•••

• I do not miss many days here. But the occasional weekend one that I do really throws me for a loop. Catching up is hard to do. Until later …