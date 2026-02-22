Reversing course, U.S. will keep TSA PreCheck program operational

By David Shepardson Reuters

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s administration reversed course on Sunday on the program that lets millions of airline travelers get expedited security screening, announcing it will remain operational after earlier saying it would be suspended amid a shutdown of much of the Homeland Security Department.

The department said the ​Transportation Security Administration’s PreCheck program will remain operational, though the administration apparently has suspended a second program called Global Entry that expedites U.S. customs and immigration clearance for pre-approved, low-risk international travelers entering the United States.

The ⁠initial announcement that the PreCheck program would be halted effective at 3 a.m. Pacific on Sunday raised alarm among travel groups ‌and airlines as a busy travel season involving students on ​spring break starts in the United States.

More than 20 million people are enrolled in PreCheck, which allows approved passengers to go through a dedicated, faster security lane at U.S. airports and is designed to reduce wait times and streamline screening.

The Homeland Security Department is in the midst of a partial ⁠shutdown due to a lapse in funding by Congress as Republicans and ‌Democrats differ on immigration enforcement policies.

The ‌department late on Saturday announced a suspension of both the PreCheck and Global Entry programs, citing the shutdown. The department did not suspend either program during a ⁠43-day government shutdown last year.

About four hours after the suspension was to have begun, a TSA spokesperson told Reuters PreCheck “remains operational with no change for the traveling public. As staffing constraints ‌arise, TSA will evaluate on a case-by-case ‌basis and adjust operations accordingly.”

The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of Global Entry.

“Everyone knows Donald Trump and DHS use bullying tactics - this is another one of ⁠them,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said of suspending Global Entry.

“The Trump administration ​is choosing to inflict pain on ⁠the public ​instead of adopting commonsense ICE reforms,” Schumer added, referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency that has played a key role in carrying out the Republican president’s hardline immigration enforcement policies.

U.S. Travel Association CEO Geoff Freeman praised the decision to keep PreCheck operational.

“We ⁠are glad that DHS has decided to keep PreCheck operational and avoid a crisis of its own making,” Freeman said, adding that “they are funded by user fees, and there is no reason at this time for them ⁠to be suspended.”

TSA said it was suspending courtesy escorts, such as those for members of Congress.

Chris Sununu, CEO of the industry group Airlines for America, had expressed concern after the earlier announcement of the suspension of the PreCheck and Global Entry programs.

“The announcement was issued ⁠with extremely short notice to travelers, giving ‌them little time to plan accordingly, which is especially troubling at this ​time of record ‌air travel,” Sununu said.

Sununu’s group represents American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines ​and other major carriers.

On Thursday, the Trump administration ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a part of the DHS, to suspend the deployment of hundreds of aid workers to disaster-affected areas of the United States, due to the DHS shutdown.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; editing by Will Dunham, Michelle Nichols and Chizu Nomiyama)