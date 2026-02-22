State basketball tournament seeds, brackets released; seven GSL teams receive ‘protected’ bids

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, in conjunction with its seeding committees, released the seeds and brackets for the 2026 state basketball tournaments on Sunday, and seven Greater Spokane League teams were awarded top -eight seeds, meaning that they will move on to the state venue regardless of outcome in the regional round of play this week.

Seeds one through eight in each of the brackets face off in the regional round (No. 1 vs No. 8, etc.) with the winners advancing to the quarterfinals on Thursday and the losers faced with a loser-out Round-of-12 game on Wednesday.

In 3A and 1B, seeds 13-20 face off in loser-out play-in games on Tuesday, with the winners facing seeds nine-12 in another loser-out game on Saturday.

In 4A, 2A, 1A and 2B, seeds nine-16 play in loser-out games on Friday and Saturday.

Times and locations had not been released before publication. Please visit spokesman.com/high-school-sports/schedule for complete schedules with day/time/location.

Boys

4A: (5) Gonzaga Prep vs (4) Glacier Peak.

3A: (3) Mt. Spokane vs (6) Prairie; (13) Central Valley vs (20) Lakes; (15) University vs (18) Monroe.

2A: (4) Pullman vs (5) Tumwater; (13) West Valley vs (12) Lakewood.

1A: None.

2B: (1) Colfax vs (8) Liberty Bell; (2) Northwest Christian vs (7) Napavine; (6) Reardan vs (3) Okanogan; (10) Freeman vs (15) Auburn Adventist.

1B: (2) Almira/Coulee-Hartline vs (7) Neah Bay; (14) Garfield-Palouse vs (19) Entiat; (15) Wellpinit vs (18) Evergreen Lutheran.

Girls

4A: (5) Gonzaga Prep vs (4) Woodinville; (12) Mead vs (13) Tahoma.

3A: (3) Ridgeline vs (6) Eastside Catholic; (14) University vs (19) Lincoln.

2A: (2) Deer Park vs (7) Ellensburg; (4) Clarkston vs (5) Archbishop Murphy.

1A: (8) Lakeside vs (1) King’s.

2B: (2) Northwest Christian vs (7) Adna; (4) Reardan vs (5) Cl Elum-Roslyn; (9) Davenport vs (16) Mabton; (10) Colfax vs (15) Okanogan.

1B: (2) Garfield-Palouse vs (7) Pateros; (5) Oakesdale vs (4) Yakama Tribal; (9) Almira/Coulee-Hartline vs TBD; (15) Valley Christian vs (18) Moses Lake Christian.