AbbVie plans to spend $380 million building two new manufacuturing facilities in North Chicago

By Lisa Schencker Chicago Tribune

Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie plans to spend $380 million building two new manufacturing facilities in North Chicago, Illinois – a rare example of a project that’s in line with initiatives by the administrations of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and President Donald Trump.

The two plants are expected to create 300 new jobs, including positions for engineers, scientists, manufacturing operators and lab technicians, according to AbbVie. The facilities will produce active pharmaceutical ingredients, to support production of neuroscience and obesity medications.

Construction is scheduled to start in the spring, and the facilities are expected to be fully operational by 2029.

The two new plants will be in addition to construction of a $195 million facility, also in North Chicago, that AbbVie announced in August. That previously announced facility will also be used to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company broke ground on that project in September.

All three projects are part of the state’s Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) program, which provides tax credits to companies that create jobs and invest in Illinois facilities. AbbVie will receive credits worth an estimated $25 million over 15 years for the three projects, according to the state.

“AbbVie’s significant investment fortifies Illinois’ position as a global biomanufacturing leader while creating hundreds of new jobs,” said Gov. JB Pritzker in a news release. “Together, we’re advancing pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D and building a stronger economic future for communities across Illinois.”

The projects also help to fulfill the parameters of an agreement AbbVie made with the Trump administration earlier this year.

In exchange for being exempt from tariffs and future price mandates for three years, AbbVie told the Trump administration in January it would spend $100 billion on U.S. research and development and building projects over the next decade. AbbVie also committed at the time to offer “low prices” in Medicaid and to sell more medications directly to consumers through the new online platform TrumpRx.

AbbVie is one of more than a dozen large drugmakers that have made such deals with the Trump administration over the last year.

AbbVie, which is headquartered in North Chicago, has more than 11,500 employees in Illinois, and a total of about 29,000 across the U.S. The company is known for its medication Humira, which is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and other conditions, as well as the drugs Skyrizi, which treats plaque psoriasis, and Rinvoq for rheumatoid arthritis. AbbVie also sells Botox.

AbbVie also recently announced plans to expand its U.S. manufacturing by acquiring a facility in Arizona and making investments at its manufacturing facility in Massachusetts. AbbVie is also in discussions with multiple states about additional, potential manufacturing investments, AbbVie said in a news release Monday.