How Team USA honored late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau with Olympic gold medal win

By Michael Russo The Athletic

MILAN – In the hours leading up to Sunday’s gold -medal game, Columbus Blue Jackets captain Zach Werenski and Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin came up with the idea.

If the United States won gold, they wanted a team picture with the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau’s family on the ice.

“We wanted to get the whole family on, but it was kind of hard with the gate, so we figured we’d grab the kids,” Werenski, Johnny’s former Blue Jackets teammate, said. “But it was a special moment seeing (their parents) Guy and Jane.”

So after Werenski, Team USA captain Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk paraded Gaudreau’s Team USA jersey around the ice after winning their country’s first men’s hockey gold medal in 46 years, Werenski and Larkin found Johnny and Meredith Gaudreau’s 3-year-old daughter Noa and son Johnny Jr., who turned 2 on Sunday.

“I honestly felt (Johnny’s presence) the whole tournament. Felt he was here,” Werenski said. “I felt that feeling a lot in Columbus, and I felt it at the world stage, world championships last year, now here at the Olympics. I feel like that he’s following us, and he’s got our back.

“This is something John would have been at. And to see his family here supporting us and seeing his kids, bringing them on the ice, we talked about playing for him, making him proud and I think we did that.”

The beloved “Johnny Hockey” and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, died after being struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding their bicycles home after their sister’s rehearsal dinner in August 2024.

“Johnny and Matty should be here, and that is still the biggest loss that all of us, USA Hockey, their family, our family, has gone through, and to have Johnny Jr. and Noa out there, it just felt right,” Larkin said. “Johnny’s family first.”

The United States beat Canada 2-1 in overtime Sunday despite being outshot dramatically. Connor Hellebuyck was valiant in net, and Canada missed multiple chances including when Nathan MacKinnon blew a wide-open cage in the waning minutes.

“I think part of the puck not going in our net was somehow (Johnny) standing there doing something, laughing with Matty, just somehow they put a spell around our net where that puck didn’t go in,” Larkin said before smiling wide. “And, ironic, because it’s on the defensive side, he would never have been back there. But we miss him, and we love him. We love his family and we can’t wait to celebrate with them.”

United States defenseman Brock Faber’s eyes welled up seeing the scene on the ice with Gaudreau’s two kids sitting on Larkin’s and Werenski’s laps during the team photo.

“Just shows the lasting impact he’ll forever have on this team,” Faber said. “His jersey will always be hung up in this locker room, and just really puts things into perspective when you see those kids on the ice and his family in the stands. His legacy will live on, and even though he is not here, he’s a part of this team, a huge part of this team.”

“I think he’s had a big impact on a lot of guys in our room,” Matthews said. “A lot of guys grew up with him. Played with him. Spent a lot of time with him. Whether that’s the NHL or world championships, different setting like that. We’ve had his jersey in our room last year in the 4 Nations. Had his jersey in the room here at the Olympics. Just a subtle reminder that him and his brother are with us in spirit. To be able to get it done like that, to win, to have his jersey out there in the team photo, have his kids come out and be with us. We’re obviously thinking of him. Just felt like the impact that he’s had on so many guys in this room is special.

“He was with us in spirit the whole tournament.”