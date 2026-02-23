Peter Attia exits as CBS News contributor after Epstein links

Taijuan Moorman USA TODAY

Doctor and controversial wellness guru Peter Attia is exiting CBS News after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein have come to light.

In a statement to USA Today on Monday, Attia’s spokesman said his “contributor role was newly established and had not yet meaningfully begun.”

“As such, he stepped back to ensure his involvement didn’t become a distraction from the important work being done at CBS,” the statement continued. “He wishes the network and its leadership well and has no further comment at this time.”

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news. USA Today has reached out to CBS for comment.

In the latest files released by the Justice Department Jan. 30, documents that involved Attia showed crude exchanges between Attia and the convicted sex offender about female genitalia and emails that suggest the self-proclaimed longevity expert may have been with Epstein while his wife was alone with their son in the hospital after a near-fatal incident. Other emails suggest the doctor discussed longevity with the financier.

Previously, in a lengthy Feb. 2 apology on X addressing his communications with Epstein, Attia said he was not “involved in any criminal activity” and had nothing to do with” the convicted predator’s “sexual abuse or exploitation of anyone.” He said he met Epstein, who at the time was “widely known in academic and philanthropic circles as a funder of science” in 2014 through “a prominent female healthcare leader while I was raising funds for scientific research.”

Attia added that the pair met up seven to eight times at Epstein’s New York City home to discuss research studies and network. Still, he said, “I apologize and regret putting myself in a position where emails, some of them embarrassing, tasteless, and indefensible, are now public, and that is on me.”

The Epstein files have been released without context, and the allegations within have not been independently confirmed by USA Today.

Many famous names have appeared in the documents, and being mentioned does not indicate someone has been implicated in wrongdoing.

Epstein, who previously pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution and was accused of overseeing a global sex-trafficking network, died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial. His closest associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted of similar charges and is serving a 20-year sentence in a U.S. federal prison.

Peter Attia’s emails with Epstein





In one particularly crass email to the convicted sexual predator from 2016, Attia joked that female genitalia is “indeed, low carb. Still awaiting results on gluten content, though.”

Other emails note an appointment between Attia and an unknown associate on July 13, 2017, while emails between Epstein and his longtime assistant and planner Leslie Groff confirm a meeting with Attia for the same afternoon.

The dates would have been around the time of an incident the wellness coach wrote about in his 2022 book “Outlive,” in which he admonishes himself for not being by his wife and son’s side after the month-old baby suddenly stopped breathing.

“In reality, I was out of control. I wasn’t just some garden variety road raging maniac either. A few months earlier, on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at 5:45 to be exact, I had received a call from Jill, my wife. She was in an ambulance with our infant son … on the way to the hospital,” Attia wrote. “For some reason, he had suddenly stopped breathing and fallen unconscious. His eyes were completely rolled back in their sockets, and he was lifeless and blue, with no heartbeat.”

His son had begun breathing a short time later, but was still being held in the hospital for four days, all the while his wife “pleaded with me to come home.I called in daily to talk to the doctors and discuss each day’s test results, but I stayed in New York, busy with my, quote, important work.”

He added: “I feel nauseous about my behavior. I can’t believe I did that to my family. I can’t believe what a blind, selfish, checked out husband and father I was.”