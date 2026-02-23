U.S. women’s hockey team declines invitation to State of the Union

Frank Pingue Reuters

The U.S. women’s ice hockey team that beat rivals Canada for gold at the Milano Cortina Olympics have declined an ​invitation to attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in Washington this week citing ⁠schedule conflicts, according to multiple reports on Monday.

USA ‌Hockey reportedly said they were grateful ​for the invitation and appreciate the recognition of the team’s triumph last week but they were unable to be on hand ⁠when Trump issues his speech to ‌Congress at 9 ‌p.m. ET on Tuesday.

“Due to the timing and previously scheduled ⁠academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate,” ‌USA Hockey said in ‌a statement. “They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”

The ⁠women’s team beat Canada 2-1 to ​win gold in ⁠an ​overtime thriller last week at the Olympics.

The U.S. men’s team, which also beat Canada by the same score in ⁠overtime to win gold in Milan, have also been invited to attend the State of ⁠the Union — along with a White House event the next day — but their presence has not yet been confirmed.

After the ⁠men’s team secured ‌their victory, the players took ​a call ‌from Trump while celebrating in their ​locker room and it was then that he extended an invitation to them.