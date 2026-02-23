WSU unveils spring football schedule, including spring game set for late April

PULLMAN — Spring football isn’t far off at Washington State.

The Cougars’ first spring slate under first-year head coach Kirby Moore will begin with a practice on March 26, according to a Monday release, with the annual Crimson and Gray game scheduled for April 25 at Gesa Field.

The team will also hold open practices in Pasco on March 28 and in Spokane on April 4. The Pasco practice is set for Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium at 11:45 a.m. and the Spokane practice will take place at Union Stadium at 11 a.m. Following those practices, coaches and players will hold an hour-long kids clinic on the field.

During the week, WSU will practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. and Saturdays at 11:45 a.m.

Moore and his coaching staff enter the spring with 37 newcomers on the spring roster.

Here is the Cougars’ full spring practice schedule.

March 26, 7:45 a.m.

March 28 (Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium, Pasco), 11 a.m.

March 31, 7:45 a.m.

April 2, 7:45 a.m.

April 4 (Union Stadium, Spokane), 11 a.m.

April 7, 7:45 a.m.

April 9, 7:45 a.m.

April 11, 11:45 a.m.

April 14, 7:45 a.m.

April 16, 7:45 a.m.

April 18, 11:45 a.m.

April 21, 7:45 a.m.

April 23, 7:45 a.m.

April 24, 7:45 a.m.

April 25, Crimson & Gray Game at Gesa Field, 11:45 a.m.