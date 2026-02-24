A Grip on Sports: The Oregon vs. Oregon State rivalry game is on a “break,” which may just become a permanent breakup in the current football climate

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Of all the changes college football has endured the past decade, there is one that is hardest for the sport’s fans to take. The destruction of century-long rivalries. One such demolition is playing out in the Northwest.

• Don’t panic, Cougs. We’re not talking about the Apple Cup. That series seems safe. For now.

But the whatever-we-call-the-Civil-War game between Oregon State and Oregon? It’s on hiatus. For two years. And who knows when it will return. If ever.

College athletics’ home has undergone a renovation. From the foundation of amateurism to the rooftop that used to support the celebrating shirtless fans. Heck, the couches have all been burnt to a crisp. The walls have disappeared. The place just doesn’t look the same.

And the neighborhood?

That’s changed as well. Mansions have been lifted and moved, sometimes to places that just don’t make sense. The nicest houses on the old block have become the slums of Beverly Hills.

There have been relationship changes as well. Moving on up means leaving old friends behind. And ignoring them if you happen to cross paths at Nordies or Trader Joe’s. Oh, sure, maybe there’s a cursory conversation. And promises of a get-together at some point. Both parties know it’s not going to happen.

The Oregon fanbase has always viewed their alma mater as the elite athletic school in the state, even when it wasn’t. But ever since Michael Jordan built Nike into a world power, the Ducks have been trying to ride the millions supplied by their most-famous alum – Phil Knight, who lucked into the billions supplied by Jordans ruling the basketball shoe market – into some fraternity Oregon State could not join.

The found it in the Big Ten. Now, with their sweaters draped over their shoulders and their Chardonnay aging in the cellar, they don’t see any reason to slum with the beer-swilling, flannel-wearing Beavers on the football field.

And rightfully so. Yes, it has to be said. The decision to skip the Civil War is easy to understand. Playing Oregon State is not in the Ducks’ best interests. Not these days. For a lot of reasons.

At the top of the list: Oregon’s football goal isn’t to win a rivalry trophy. It isn’t even to win the Big Ten. It’s a national title. Something the school has never done, though it has come within a clutch performance of clutching the prize.

But the second-seeded Ducks choked in 2014, losing to fourth-seed Ohio State 42-20 in the first CFP national title game. They have been trying to spit out that Buckeye-sized pit ever since.

Does playing an intrastate rival help them get there? Nope. Not when that rival is as down-on-its-luck as the Beavers are. And are most seasons. The series numbers are simple. Oregon has won 70 times. OSU has won 49. There have been 10 ties. That’s not close. And the gap between the programs is only growing.

Wait, how can that be? The Beavers won in Corvallis is 2022. And 2020. And 2016. Yep. They did. But they have a 3-7 record in the last 10. And it’s those three Oregon State wins that ensure the Ducks’ won’t go out of their way to schedule their rival. Why? Lose and those national title hopes, a big part of which depends on CFP seeding, are hurt. Win and … well, nothing. It’s expected. Heck, if it’s not by a large-enough margin – 41-7 last season was viewed as an indicator the Ducks were struggling – then it tarnishes the UO brand as well.

The same result against Boise State, Oklahoma State or Portland State – the Ducks’ 2026 nonconference opponents – have similar risk. But none of them carry the rivalry weight and motivation the Beaver players tote around.

But we’re not sure the Oregon States of the new world order are sold on playing their financially superior rival either. As the Ducks (or anyone from their neighborhood) spend (and spend and spend) on players, facilities and advantages, their poorer cousins are forced to try to make do with what’s available at the picked-over local market.

Not that an upset isn’t possible. But coaching changes – Oregon State is on its third full-time coach in four years – and roster turnover – Oregon expects around 75 returnees for 2026, Oregon State about half that – makes it harder. And opens the front door to a 35-point ransacking.

The left-behind rivals’ administration and coaches always say the right thing. How they want the games to continue and how they have faith in their program. How a win means so much for the fans.

It’s all true. But if a win happens three times every decade, the other seven years are hell. And a 14-point victory over UTEP instead of a 50-point rivalry blowout may make it easier for the head coach to keep his job. And allows him to continue to profess his unrequited desire for the rivalry game.

When rivals are in the same conference, share the same amount of financial commitment, the same week-in, week-out opponents, the playing field should be even, right? And yet it has never been that way.

Take Washington State for example. The Cougs have won 31% of the 110 Apple Cups that didn’t end up tied. That doesn’t seem a level playing field, even with my awful math skills.

But the Cougars’ mindset has always been of the Cool Hand Luke variety. They may get knocked down over and over but they always get up. And they seem willing to endure a few 59-24 losses for the chance to make a fourth-down stop and upset the Huskies in Seattle.

The question is, why would Washington want to deal with that?

It will only become harder and harder to put the game together. As nonconference matchups become fewer – the Power Four will morph into a Super Conference or two in the next 10 years, with Washington doing everything it can to be included – even the Apple Cup will be on the chopping block.

The Civil War? It may have already been axed.

