Epstein files related to Trump abuse investigation withheld by DOJ: report

By Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News

The Justice Department allegedly withheld dozens of files related to Jeffrey Epstein that included an FBI investigation into claims of abuse against President Trump, according to a new report.

Trump was accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl in the 1980s, and the FBI investigated those claims and interviewed the alleged victim, NPR reported Tuesday.

However, transcripts of those interviews and notes from the conversations were not included, as they were mandated to be by law, when the DOJ released millions of Epstein investigation records in late January.

“I reviewed unredacted evidence logs at the Department of Justice,” Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said Tuesday in a statement following NPR’s report. “The DOJ appears to have illegally withheld FBI interviews with this survivor who accused President Trump of heinous crimes.”

In the summer of 2025, the FBI internally circulated a list of people accusing Trump of sexual abuse and dismissed most of the claims as not credible or unverifiable, according to recently released document. However, one woman’s claims were investigated further.

The woman reportedly told investigators that Epstein introduced her to Trump when she was between 13 and 15 years old. She said Trump pushed her head down toward his exposed penis, which she bit, leading Trump to punch her in the head and kick her out of the room.

FBI agents interviewed the woman four times, but only one of those interviews was included in the Epstein files release, according to NPR’s investigation. Another 53 pages of interviews and notes were withheld as well.

The feds also didn’t release files relating to another woman who said Epstein introduced her to Trump while she was a teenager and told the future president, “This is a good one, huh?”

That woman’s accusations were included in discovery materials provided to lawyers for Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, during her trial in 2021. However, they were not included in the DOJ’s Epstein files release, according to NPR.

Trump’s administration has repeatedly denied withholding any files from the Epstein database to protect the president. While Trump is mentioned more than 30,000 times in the publicly released paperwork, none of the mentions describe him committing any crimes — unlike the reportedly unreleased files.