Escaped police K-9 found shacked up with shady gang – of goats, NC cops say

By Mark Price Charlotte Observer

A potentially “aggressive” police dog defied stereotypes when he escaped his kennel and joined up with a gang of goats, according to investigators in North Carolina.

The dog, named K-9 Macho, went on the run after high winds seriously damaged his kennel in the Lexington area, the Thomasville Police Department reported in a Feb. 23 news release.

“Given the amount of time that may have passed, it is possible that Macho has wandered a significant distance from that area,” police said.

“While he is not believed to be aggressive without cause, he is a working police dog and may be cautious or defensive if approached. For your safety, do not attempt to approach, capture, or call out to him. If you see K-9 Macho: Call 911 immediately.”

Tips from the community led to the dog being found about a mile from home, and the circumstances were unusual.

“Macho had made friends with a resident’s goats and stayed warm in her barn,” police said. “He is safe, unharmed, and back with his K-9 handler.”

Police did not release details of how the goats reacted to Macho’s arrival.

It was definitely cold, with a low in the 20s and a high around 40 degrees, forecasters say.

Lexington is about a 60-mile drive northeast from uptown Charlotte.