Garfield-Palouse and Wellpinit boys; Pomeroy and Valley Christian girls all advance in State 1B tournament | State basketball

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s eastern Washington girls and boys basketball. All are play-in games with loser-out.

Boys 1B

Garfield-Palouse 67, Entiat 40: The 14th-seeded Vikings (19-7) eliminated the visiting 19th-seeded Tigers (14-10).

Garfield-Palouse will face 11th-seeded Muckleshoot Tribal in the regional round on Friday at Auburn HS.

Wellpinit 58, Evergreen Lutheran 57: Dakota Thomas and Barry Abrahamson scored 16 points apiece and 15th-seeded Wellpinit (15-9) eliminated the visiting 18th-seeded Eagles (17-10).

Wellpinit will face 10th-seeded Sunnyside Christian in the regional round on Friday at Grandview HS.

Girls 1B

Pomeroy 63, Lopez Island 7: Sadie Klaveano scored 15 points and the 13th-seeded Pirates (18-6) eliminated the visiting 20th-seeded Lobos (15-10).

Pomeroy will face 12th-seeded Naselle in the regional round on Saturday at Kelso HS.

Valley Christian 55, Moses Lake Covenant Christian 30: The 15th-seeded Panthers (19-6) eliminated the visiting 18th-seeded Lions (16-9).

Valley Christian will face 10th-seeded Pe Ell in the regional round on Saturday at Tumwater HS.