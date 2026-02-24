The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
36°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Spokane County medical examiner identifies man stabbed at the Apple Tree Inn

Police block off parts of Division on Sunday in response to a stabbing death at the Apple Tree Inn in north Spokane. (Alexandra Duggan / The Spokesman-Review)
By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person stabbed to death at the Apple Tree Inn over the weekend.

Adam Stallings, 41, died of multiple sharp injuries, the medical examiner released. The manner of his death is listed as a homicide.

Spokane police responded about 12:50 p.m. Sunday to reports of screaming coming from a room at the Apple Tree Inn, 9508 N. Division St. Police made entry to the reported room and found a deceased male, later identified as Stallings, with apparent stab wounds.

No one has been arrested in connection to the death as of Tuesday, according to Spokane police Officer Daniel Strassenberg. Police believe the killing is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.