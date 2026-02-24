Spokane County medical examiner identifies man stabbed at the Apple Tree Inn

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person stabbed to death at the Apple Tree Inn over the weekend.

Adam Stallings, 41, died of multiple sharp injuries, the medical examiner released. The manner of his death is listed as a homicide.

Spokane police responded about 12:50 p.m. Sunday to reports of screaming coming from a room at the Apple Tree Inn, 9508 N. Division St. Police made entry to the reported room and found a deceased male, later identified as Stallings, with apparent stab wounds.

No one has been arrested in connection to the death as of Tuesday, according to Spokane police Officer Daniel Strassenberg. Police believe the killing is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.