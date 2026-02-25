Dedicated and hungry, Spokane MMA fighter Jaden Ortega ready for next step in Combate Global

By Charlotte McKinley The Spokesman-Review

Dreams are becoming reality for undefeated Spokane MMA welterweight Jaden Ortega.

When Ortega (5-0) faces Ricardo Chavez (28-24) in Burbank, California, in Thursday’s Combate Global matchup, it will mark the first fight on a recently signed contract with the largest Hispanic MMA promotion in the United States.

The contract, signed last August, is a five-fight deal over two years. This marks Ortega’s first multi-fight pact – a milestone in his blossoming career.

“(It was) definitely a big decision for me,” Ortega said of agreeing to the deal. “It was definitely a big, big step forward-type feeling for me.”

It seemed to be an easy decision for Combate Global to sign Ortega after his three electrifying fights with the promotion.

“He was solid, he was (a) really strong, young guy,’” Combate Global Senior Vice President of Operations and Communications Michael Afromowitz said. “I said, ‘He’s perfect for us.’ … I gave him a couple more fights, and then we decided to sign (him to an) exclusive deal with us.”

With this contract comes a new sense of responsibility for the 23-year-old, says Ortega’s strength and conditioning coach, Dr. Dylan Lemery.

“(Ortega) has transitioned from a young kid that had dreams to make it to the highest level, to now a grown man that really believes he’s going to do it,” Lemery said.

Ortega, a Gonzaga Prep graduate, has been “the most serious he’s ever been,” according to his head coach, Rich Little.

“He’s been in the gym six days a week,” Little said.

Formerly, Ortega was a standout G-Prep football player who received an offer from Washington State University to play for its team as a preferred walk-on.

Instead of getting lost in that sport, the 23-year-old took a chance to pursue MMA greatness.

Now, Ortega puts his spotless professional record on the line against Mexico’s “Woody” Chavez.

Despite Chavez losing almost as many times as he’s won, Little thinks it’s Ortega’s “most dangerous fight” yet.

“A 50-50 fighter usually fights anybody … they’re willing to take some chances,” Little said. “(Chavez has) had 50-plus fights to feel out a lot of good talent … so (Chavez) definitely is not going to be afraid.”

Both athletes prefer to trade blows rather than grapple. Ortega has secured four first-round finishes and Chavez holds 13 first-round finishes – all to strikes.

“(The fight will) stay on the feet 100%, unless I choose to take him down,” Ortega said. “I’ve never been taken down, and it’s not going to start this fight.”

Chavez, who normally fights at 205 pounds, will be cutting down to the welterweight division of 170 pounds.

“It’s a good test of who Jaden is as an athlete,” Lemery said. “(Ortega’s) biggest attribute is his ability to be explosive and end the fight at a second’s notice.”

In his last fight, Ortega knocked out Ivan Castillo (25-18) 44 seconds into the headlining fight. The majority of his wins, professional and amateur, have finished via strikes in the first round.

“He’s the king of timing,” Little said. “He knows when to rush in and when not to rush in.”

The 6-foot-1 Ortega has a 1-inch height advantage over Chavez. Since Chavez typically fights at a heavier weight, Ortega will likely have to contend with a weight disadvantage following Chavez’s rehydration after weigh-ins.

“(Chavez) is very tough, throws hard, but I believe Jaden will be able to catch him off guard,” Little said.

Despite Chavez’s ranking as the top light heavyweight in Mexico and Canada, Ortega isn’t worried.

“I see it as just another stepping stone to becoming the best,” Ortega said. “If I can finish camp knowing that I did everything in my power to prepare myself, then there’s no reason that I can’t be successful.”

What really excites Ortega is the chance to fight in his former home state of California.

“It’ll be the first time I get to fight live in front of my brothers, my sister, my cousin, my nieces – a lot of my family,” Ortega said. “I’m excited that they get to see all the work I put in.”

Combate Global: Mendez vs Padron takes place in Burbank, California, and can be streamed live in English on the YouTube channel “FIGHTTIPS” starting at 7 p.m.