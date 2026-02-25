Judge says Trump administration can’t search reporter’s devices

By BrieAnna J. Frank USA Today USA Today

A federal judge has barred President Donald Trump’s administration from searching through materials the FBI seized during a January raid of a Washington Post reporter’s Virginia home as part of a national security leak investigation.

The agency executed a search warrant at reporter Hannah Natanson’s home on Jan. 14 as part of a probe into Aurelio Perez-Lugones, a government contractor accused of illegally retaining classified documents. Materials including a phone, a work laptop and a personal laptop were seized in the search.

Judge William Porter’s Tuesday order said the court would review the materials to determine what content is relevant to the leak investigation.

Allowing the government to do so “is the equivalent of leaving the government’s fox in charge of the Washington Post’s henhouse,” Porter wrote.

He did not order the materials to be returned to Natanson.

“We applaud the court’s recognition of core First Amendment protections and its rejection of the government’s expansionist arguments for searching Hannah Natanson’s devices and work materials in their entirety and placing itself in charge of determining their relevance,” the Washington Post said in a Tuesday statement posted to X.

The Department of Justice declined to comment.

‘These are not easy issues’

Porter’s order referenced the tension that can exist between the press and federal government because of their sometimes competing interests of holding elected officials accountable and preserving national security.

“These are not easy issues,” he said.

While he noted the plaintiffs’ “First Amendment rights have been restrained” through the matter, Porter added that the U.S. Supreme Court “has never recognized absolute press immunity from legal constraints.”

He also condemned the government’s failure to reference the Privacy Protection Act of 1980, which generally requires the government to get a subpoena to obtain journalists’ work products, in its search warrant application.

“This omission has seriously undermined the Court’s confidence in the government’s disclosures in this proceeding,” he wrote.

Order welcomed, criticized by press freedom advocates

The omission “may cloud this case going forward,” Gabe Rottman, vice president of policy at the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, said.

He described Porter’s order against the government’s effort to review the seized materials as “the right call” and “constitutionally appropriate.”

Seth Stern, chief of advocacy at the Freedom of the Press Foundation, said the order “didn’t go far enough.”

He would have liked to see Porter require the government to return Natanson’s property, citing a lack of evidence suggesting the materials threatened national security.

The Trump administration, “even more so than others, has a long track record of falsely claiming national security threats to protect itself from embarrassment and further its political agenda,” he said.

A status conference is scheduled for March 4.