Seattle police ‘territorialism’ blocks crisis responders, leader says

By David Kroman Seattle Times

The chief of Seattle’s burgeoning alternative to police, Amy Barden, voiced her frustration Tuesday about the bureaucratic and “territorial” limits being placed on her department, saying the recently signed agreement with the city’s police officers union was preventing her staff from helping people in need.

“It is unacceptable to not fully maximize this important team, and it is also unacceptable to waste even a dollar in such a challenging budget environment,” she said of the Community Assisted Response and Engagement department she leads.

Her blunt comments were an indictment of the city’s ability to deliver on one of its chief promises emerging from the protests of 2020: to provide a response, without involving police, to the noncriminal but uncomfortable crises of mental illness, substance use and poverty.

But despite near-universal buy-in from lawmakers, with large amounts of new funding to back it up, that vision is struggling to become a reality.

The primary reason for that is the recently signed contract with the Seattle Police Officers Guild, which represents rank-and-file officers. Because the new department would overlap with work previously reserved for police officers, the union demanded the city bargain its effects.

The result, struck with then-Mayor Bruce Harrell just before the election, was a sizable raise for officers in exchange for limited deployment of crisis responders without police help.

However, the contract came with conditions. The police alternative could not send people into private property, tent encampments or where there’s suspected drug use.

So while the CARE department has added significant staff since 2024, Barden said its call load hasn’t grown with them. Of the roughly 2,000 911 calls that come in every day, Barden estimated just 10 would qualify for alternative response.

“What that means is that the clinical, highly skilled, highly trained CARE responder teams, too often they don’t even get a chance to engage,” said Barden. “They don’t even get a chance to connect people into services.”

Barden said the restrictions go even further than she’d anticipated. While she previously interpreted the contract to mean they couldn’t enter privately owned buildings, her team recently was told they couldn’t send someone to a QFC parking lot where a person was in a mental health crisis.

“I do lose sleep most nights thinking about the many neighbors we collectively failed that day,” she said. “I think about the calls that took hours to respond to, that got no response at all because of territorialism, process, bureaucracy, and I am deeply troubled by the clearly avoidable and preventable deaths that we observe every day.”

Among all city leadership, Barden is known for her bluntness, which is sometimes out of character in an oft-passive city government. Last year, for example, she raised an alarm about sworn police waving off crisis responders when they should have been accepting their help.

Some members of the council urged her to take a different tone.

“Rather than constantly pointing out the negative and what is not going well, let’s hear about what is going well and how you can help make things better,” said Councilmember Maritza Rivera.

The CARE department is one piece of the city’s larger system for responding to lower-acuity incidents, often involving substance use, mental illness or both. The Fire Department has Health One, aimed at responding to medical calls that don’t require a full ambulance or crew. The Police Department also has community service officers. There’s also Purpose. Dignity. Action., which oversees a number of outreach, case management and diversion programs.

But CARE has restrictions not imposed on those other entities, largely because its explicit intent is to replace police in certain calls, which therefore triggers the labor fight.

Councilmember Rob Saka said the QFC story “seems to be a glaring example of mission-critical interventions needed. That one just doesn’t pass the straight-face test.”

But short of reopening the contract, it’s unclear what can change. Alison Holcomb, Mayor Katie Wilson’s chief public safety adviser, said they’re consulting with the city attorney’s office on how to interpret the contract.

Barden said the department could partner with Harborview, the King County Jail and the 988 crisis line to make connections before they become 911 calls.

But CARE was always imagined to work with 911 to divert some of those calls as they come in.