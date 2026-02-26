10 under $10 for the weekend of Feb. 27-March 1

1 Custer’s Spokane Home and Yard Show – An annual event featuring hundreds of displays and demonstrations offering the latest in Home & Yard related products, services and improvements. Noon-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. Admission: $10 single day.

2 “Child’s Play” – A dying serial killer transfers his consciousness into a popular kids doll using voodoo. A struggling single mother gifts her 6-year-old son the much sought-after doll for his birthday, and the doll slowly begins to show its true colors. Rated R. 1 hour, 27 minutes. 21+ Showing. 9 p.m. Friday. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Admission: $10.

3 Irreplaceable: Works of Women Artists – The J. Rome Gallery’s inaugural exhibition featuring 18 female artists from the Inland Northwest. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. J. Rome Gallery, 211 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.

4 How to Protect Your Children from Online Predators – Learn how to safeguard your children from online exploitation. The program, SAVE ONE, covers a wide range of topics on this subject. 1 p.m. Saturday. South Hill Library, 3324 S. Perry St. Admission: Free.

5 Memoir: Writing with Vulnerability and Creative Courage – Learn seven key principles to writing your personal story with authenticity and emotional truth. 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.

6 INWCLP Presents From Ground Zero: Stories from Gaza – A powerful collection of short films by 22 filmmakers living through war in Gaza. Join after the film for a discussion led by Abby Saks of the INWCLP and Jewish Voice for Peace Spokane. 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Magic Lantern Theatre, 25 W. Main Ave., No. 125. Admission: Free, suggested donation $10, reservation recommended.

7 Poetry After Dark – Eastern Washington University MFA students lead this workshop for adult poets in discussions about craft elements, style and form. 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Admission: Free.

8 Milling Frolic – A Milling Frolic is a cultural tradition originally used to process the cloth through a singing work-party, today it remains a central part of Gaelic Gatherings and social life in Nova Scotia and an integral part of the Scottish Gaelic song tradition. 2 p.m. Saturday . Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road. Admission: Free.

9 Craft Club – A monthly Saturday “crafternoon” and social gathering. Bring your own crafting project and join in a community as you work alongside each other. Each month will have a different craft focus. February’s theme is mosaics. 2 p.m. Saturday. Gizmo CdA, 283 Hubbard Ave., No. 102. Coeur d’Alene. Admission: $5.

10 Oscar Shorts Animated – A rare opportunity to experience these celebrated works on the big screen ahead of the Oscars. 7 p.m. Saturday. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Admission: $8.w