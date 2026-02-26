Cindy McCain announces departure as head of UN World Food Program

By Daphne Psaledakis Reuters

WASHINGTON - Cindy McCain intends to step down as head of the United Nations World Food Program, she said on Thursday, ​months after she suffered a mild stroke.

“I had truly hoped I could finish out my term, but my ⁠health has not recovered to a level that allows me ‌to fully serve the enormous demands ​of this job,” McCain said in the statement posted on X.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make.”

WFP ⁠said in a separate statement that ‌she would step ‌down in three months.

McCain, 71, widow of the late U.S. Republican Senator John ⁠McCain, took up the job in 2023 after serving as U.S. ambassador to the United ‌Nations agencies for food ‌and agriculture.

In October, she experienced a mild stroke but was expected to make a full recovery, ⁠according to a WFP statement. She traveled ​home to Arizona ⁠to ​recover and returned to the headquarters in Rome in January.

Her departure allows U.S. President Donald Trump, who has heavily criticized the United ⁠Nations, to propose a replacement to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The White House did not immediately respond to ⁠a request for comment. The United States is traditionally the largest donor to WFP.

WFP is headed by an Executive Director, who is ⁠appointed jointly by the ‌U.N. Secretary-General and the Director-General of ​the ‌Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations ​for a five-year term, according to the program’s website.