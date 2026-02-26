Education Notebook: We the Students tournament promotes civics literacy

The Mountain States Policy Center is hosting the We the Students Civics Quiz Bowl on May 2 at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

The tournament is a fast-paced, buzzer-based civics and leadership experience for high school students. Teams from across the region will compete answering questions on the fundamentals of American government: the Constitution, the three branches, checks and balances, founding debates, major Supreme Court cases, elections and civic participation, and the basics of state and local government.

Teams will compete for prizes: $5,000 for first place and $2,000 for second.

Teams of up to six students can register at mountainstatespolicy.org/wethestudents.

For more information, contact Sebastian Griffin: sgriffin@mountainstatespolicy.org.

Kids earn an Idaho Adventure Pass by reading each day in March

Idaho Public Television is encouraging children in kindergarten through sixth grade to read an average of 20 minutes a day throughout the month of March, for a total of 600 minutes, as part of Idaho Public Television’s Reading Marathon.

A printable log is provided on the Reading Marathon web page to help readers track their daily progress, and once the challenge is complete, they will earn an Adventure Pass. The Adventure Pass is a digital coupon book filled with fun activities located all around the Gem State.

For more information and to access the reading log, visit idahoptv.org/education/readingmarathon/