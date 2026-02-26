Gonzaga great Corey Kispert scores career-high 33 points in win over former team

From staff reports

Corey Kispert had a career day against the team that traded him away last month.

The former Gonzaga star poured in a career-high 33 points, leading the Atlanta Hawks to a 126-96 win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Kispert shot 11 of 19 from the field and 6 of 11 from 3-point range, adding six rebounds, an assist and a block in 28 minutes off the bench. The wing was drafted 15th overall by the Wizards in 2021 and spent just over four seasons with the franchise before being dealt to the Hawks on Jan. 9 as part of the package that sent All-Star guard Trae Young to Washington.

Kispert had 22 points in the first half, shooting 5 of 5 from 3-point range during a 10-minute stretch.

His previous career high was 29 points, set in April 2023 during a loss to New York when Kispert was in his second season.

A consensus All-American for GU as a senior, Kispert started 103 games for Washington during his first three seasons, then was relegated to a smaller role and made only one two starts in 80 games for the Wizards over the past season and a half. The Edmonds, Washington, native has started six of 21 games for Atlanta, and is averaging 10.8 points per game with the Hawks after logging 9.2 ppg in 19 games (two starts) with Washington this season.

Hawks big man Mouhamed Gueye, a former Washington State standout, had two points, six rebounds, two steals and a block in 18 minutes off the bench. The third-year pro is averaging 4.7 ppg and 3.7 rpg this season.