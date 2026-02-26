How Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin’s kids react to their work

Vivian Kwarm, New York Daily News

Brenda Song will forever be the familiar face we grew up watching on the Disney Channel, but to her children, she’s simply mom.

“I think they might not even care, you know? Honestly, I think they might even think it’s lame. Like, I’m pretty sure my son would prefer me being, like, a firefighter,” Song told the Daily News with a laugh.

The “Suite Life of Zack and Cody” alum joked that when her partner, Macaulay Culkin, puts her movies and shows on screen, their two sons Dakota and Carson don’t even realize they’re watching their mother.

Song’s latest project, “Operation Taco Gary’s,” is definitely not one her kids will be sitting down to watch anytime soon, she joked, adding, “they cannot watch this one for a very long time.”

In the absurdist comedy, Song stars alongside Dustin Milligan, Simon Rex and Jason Biggs in a wild story about two brothers whose cross-country journey turns into mayhem after they get pulled into a global conspiracy.

The former Disney Channel actress says the film’s unusual style is what initially attracted her to the script.

“I was thinking of all the crazy things, like my own theories about this movie while reading it,” Song recalled. “That’s what’s so fun about it, though, is because it’s so absurd, and you really get to, like, think outside of the box.”

Song has been busy with several projects following her roles in “The Last Showgirl” and the Netflix comedy series “Running Point,” where she starred opposite Kate Hudson, which recently wrapped its second season. Song says balancing work and family has taught her “the art and the power of surrendering.”

“I’m a control freak, and I feel like, becoming a mom, I have realized, ‘oh, I have to just surrender and embrace the chaos that is my life.’ ”

“Operation Taco Gary’s” hits theaters Friday.