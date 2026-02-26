Idaho secures first winning season in eight years with 78-58 rout of NAU: ‘We’re not at the peak yet’

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – The Idaho men’s basketball team has its first winning season in eight years.

The Vandals assured as much with a 78-58 victory against overmatched Northern Arizona Thursday at ICCU Arena. The Vandals are now 16-13 overall, 8-7 in the Big Sky Conference with two games remaining.

They accomplished the feat with go-to guard Kolton Mitchell, who is averaging 13.6 points per game, cheering them on from the bench. He suffered a back injury against Portland State Feb. 19 that will keep him out of the lineup indefinitely, according to coach Alex Pribble.

In Mitchell’s absence, freshman Jackson Rasmussen assumed the leading role with 19 points. Isaiah Brickner backed him with 15, and Jack Payne added 12 on 4 of 5 3-point shooting.

“They got hit with some adversity and responded well,” Pribble said of his team. “They didn’t back down. They didn’t make excuses. They stepped up and played hard.”

Pribble added of Rasmussen “he doesn’t play like a freshman.”

Many of Idaho’s 3-pointers were timely. Idaho held an eight-point lead following the first half, 37-29. The Vandals quickly added to their lead with a 25-11 run after the break. During that flurry Rasmussen contributed 10 points on a pair of 3s, and an offensive rebound with a put-back and a layup. It gave the Vandals a comfortable 62-40 edge midway through the second half, and they were never threatened the rest of the way.

“Obviously it feels good when I hit a three,” Rasmussen said. “But I was being in the moment, to be honest.”

NAU falls to 10-18, 4-12 in the Big Sky.

Hanging within eight points of the Vandals at the half must almost have seemed like a lead for the Lumberjacks. Their leading scorers were 6-3 freshman Chris Komin, and 6-6 redshirt senior Diego Campisano withe 11 points each. Their rowdiest player, 6-8 sophomore Karl Poom, added 10 points and as much of a physical presence as he could with the occasional elbow, push from behind and rattling picks. But NAU was outrebounded by 12, 39-27, and it could not match the Vandals whenever Idaho elected to go tall.

Brody Robury, 6-11, Rasmussen, 6-7, and Seth Joba, 6-9, “dominated the interior tonight,” Pribble said.

“In the previous two years we could win if we outshot you. But we couldn’t rely on our rebounding and defense alone. This year’s group is different.”

Since its last winning season, 15-13 in 2017-18, Idaho has endured losing campaigns of 5-27 in 2018-19 and 1-21 in 2020-21. But things began looking up under Pribble. In his first season at Idaho, 2023-24, the Vandals went 11-21. Last year they improved to 14-19, and now they are guaranteed to finish on the plus side of .500.

“In year one we established a good cultural foundation,” said Pribble. “Last year we took a step up. This year we took another step up.

“But we’re not at the peak yet. We have got to keep pushing forward. We are not playing our best yet.”

Women

Idaho 85, NAU 57: In its final road game of the season, the Vandals (24-5, 15-1 Big Sky) cruised to another blowout victory, extending its winning streak to 13 games with a throttling at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz.

The conference-leading Vandals haven’t been challenged in their past six games. They rolled over NAU (10-19, 6-10) from the opening tip, holding the hosts under 20% shooting in the first half to build a 47-20 halftime lead.

A top-20 scoring team nationally, Idaho tallied 80-plus points for the 17th time this season. Also a top-five rebounding team, Idaho set a season high with 66 boards, outrebounding NAU by 16.

Four Vandals guards scored in double figures – Ana Beatriz Passos (14 points), Ana Pinheiro (12), Ella Uriarte (11) and Hope Hassmann (11). Guard Kyra Gardner had 11 rebounds.

Idaho shot 42.5% from the field and held NAU to 24% – a season low for Vandals opponents.