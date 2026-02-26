Mariners get lift from Bryce Miller, Cal Raleigh in spring training win over Guardians

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

Mariners 8, Guardians 7 at the Peoria Sports Complex

The Mariners were able squelch a ninth-inning rally and hang on for the one-run win on a unique game-ending double play. With runners on first and third with one out, first baseman Carson Taylor gloved a hard-hit ground ball, fired to shortstop Brock Rodden covering second base for the first out. Rodden threw the ball to second baseman Blake Rambusch, who was covering first base for the final out. Score it 3-6-4 in your book.

With a lineup heavy with regulars, Seattle banged out 12 hits. Colt Emerson, the Mariners’ top prospect, is starting to heat up. After collecting his first two hits of the spring on Tuesday, he returned to action and added two more, including an RBI triple to center.

Bryce Miller made his first start of the spring, pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits with no walks and a strikeout. Following a plan set by pitching coaches, Miller tried to throw all of his off-speed pitches for strikes, even in counts where he would normally try to work them out of the zone to get swings and misses. It’s part of a progression for his build-up to the season.

“It was kind of weird getting to finish counts and still trying to throw it to the middle,” Miller said. “At times last year, I got to where I didn’t trust any of my off-speed stuff with two or three balls in a count. And being able to pick any pitch and be in zone with it, in any count is gonna be big for me.”

Player of the game

Cal Raleigh doubled in his first at-bat and later scored on Julio Rodríguez’s double in the first inning. Raleigh came up in the third inning and drove in Michael Arroyo with a sac fly. to center. And in the sixth inning, he laced another double to left to drive in a run. Most impressive was Raleigh’s throw to third base to get Angel Martinez on an attempted steal of third. Martinez got an impressive jump off Miller, but Raleigh’s throw to third baseman Brendan Donovan was perfect.

Quotable

“Elbow, shoulder feel really good. My body feels good. I didn’t feel like I was trying to just fully let it rip. So in the past, my first these outings, it’s like we’re basically a closer today, just come in and let it rip, fully launched. But yeah, I felt like for most of the outing I was trying to be smooth and not rip too much.” — Miller

On Tap

The Mariners will play for their first night game of the season, hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Peoria Sports Complex. Right-hander Luis Castillo will make his first start of the spring. Also scheduled to pitch for Seattle are right-handers Casey Lawrence, Carlos Vargas, Ty Cleveland and Yosver Zueleta and lefties Jose A. Ferrer and Josh Simpson. Arizona will start right-hander Ryne Nelson. First pitch is set for 5:10 p.m. PT. The game will have a live video stream at Mariners.com or the MLB.TV app.