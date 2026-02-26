The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Melania Trump to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council, White House says

U.S. first lady Melania Trump stands next to her 2025 inaugural gown in the Flag Hall of the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 20, 2026.  (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)
By Doina Chiacu and Trevor Hunnicutt Reuters

WASHINGTON - First lady Melania Trump will chair a meeting ​of the United Nations Security Council on Monday as the U.S. takes over the monthly rotating ⁠presidency, the White House said.

Melania Trump will emphasize education ‌as a way to advance ​tolerance and world peace at the meeting, which will be the first time a sitting American first lady presides over the ⁠15-member council, the first lady’s office ‌said in a ‌statement Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of the ⁠United Nations since his first White House term, saying the 193-member world ‌body was ineffective and ‌needed reforms. 

Trump struck a more conciliatory tone last week at the first meeting of ⁠his Board of Peace, an initiative ​he said aims ⁠to ​resolve conflicts globally but one that many world leaders have failed to embrace amid concerns it was designed to ⁠replace the United Nations.

“The board of peace is going to almost be looking over the United ⁠Nations and making sure it runs properly,” Trump said on Feb. 19. “We’re going to strengthen up the United Nations. ⁠We’re going to make ‌sure its facilities are good. … ​We’re ‌going to help them money-wise, and we’re ​going to make sure the United Nations is viable.”