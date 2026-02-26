Seattle Kraken swept in back-to-back games coming out of Olympic break

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

The feel-good story of Thursday night’s game in St. Louis belonged to the home team. Blues forward Dylan Holloway scored a hat trick in his return after missing 23 of 24 games with a high-ankle sprain, and his St. Louis team handed the Kraken back-to-back losses coming out of the Olympic break.

Well before Thursday’s 5-1 loss got out of hand, the Kraken weathered a worryingly slow start. It took nearly 10 minutes and five giveaways — St. Louis had seven and none, respectively — for the Kraken to get a shot on net.

The Blues were in the same position the Kraken (27-22-9) were in the night before, coming off a three-week layoff. The Kraken were listless in a 4-1 road loss to the Dallas Stars, but St. Louis looked fresh.

Against a better team, Seattle might not have exited the first period tied. The Blues are 21-28-9 and 15th of 16 teams in the Western Conference. They’re expected to be sellers before the NHL trade deadline, which is just over a week away.

Thanks to Kaapo Kakko, it was a game after 20 minutes. Kakko sat out the Kraken’s first game after the break Wednesday night, so he was more rested than anyone other than maybe goaltender Philipp Grubauer. Kakko scored three goals and added two assists in six Olympic contests for Finland.

The bronze medalist’s seventh goal of the NHL season wasn’t slick. He forced his way off the boards and to the net, twisting every which way. Kakko wound up in the perfect spot to put back a Shane Wight bid right in front of the net.

To make room for Kakko, Jacob Melanson was a healthy scratch after a seven-hit performance in Dallas. The Kraken are almost completely healthy at the moment, which pushed Tye Kartye fully out of the lineup. The Kraken waived him Thursday morning, and Friday will bring news of whether he remains in the franchise. If no other team claims him, he’ll likely be reassigned to the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League.

Defenseman Josh Mahura entered the lineup in place of Ryan Lindgren, who was injured on a hit he threw in Dallas.

The Blues scored twice in the first 1:35 of the second period, then Ryker Evans appeared to nab his second goal in two nights. The St. Louis bench challenged the goal, saying the Kraken were offside earlier on the play. While it was oh-so-close, they were correct and the score remained 3-1.

Grubauer logged the best of his 27 saves in trying to keep the score at 3-1, but his teammates weren’t helping him close the gap. The Kraken were often guilty of overpassing the puck for the second straight night, something coach Lane Lambert was not pleased with in Dallas.

Jordan Kyrou and Pius Suter scored the St. Louis goals that didn’t belong to Holloway. Holloway finished the hat trick with an empty-netter after Grubauer was summoned to the bench ambitiously early, with about four minutes to play and the Kraken headed to the power play.

Seattle went 0-3 on the power play Thursday and a combined 0 for 7 in the back-to-back games with the man advantage.

The Kraken will head home, smarting but still in a playoff spot. Their standings nemesis Anaheim came back from a 4-2, second-intermission deficit Wednesday night and took its first lead of the game with 1:14 left to beat the Edmonton Oilers in regulation. That victory pushed the Kraken back into the second wild-card spot.

The Ducks were idle Thursday and the L.A. Kings are three points back, unable to catch Seattle with their own, potential win over Edmonton later Thursday night.