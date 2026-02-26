Spokane fighter Jaden Ortega stays unbeaten, wins via TKO

From staff reports

BURBANK, Calif. – Spokane MMA fighter Jaden Ortega remained unbeaten in professional competition, defeating Ricardo Chavez via technical knockout in the second round on Thursday in a welterweight bout at Combate Global 96.

Ortega (6-0) caught Chavez (28-25) on the chin with a kick at the 4:38 mark of the second round. Staggered from the blow, Chavez took a slight step backward before collapsing, and Ortega jumped on his opponent with a flurry of strikes, forcing the official to call the fight. Ortega hopped atop the cage and smiled at the crowd, then celebrated with a backflip in the center of the ring.

“(Ortega’s) biggest attribute is his ability to be explosive and end the fight at a second’s notice,” Ortega’s strength and conditioning coach, Dr. Dylan Lemery, told The Spokesman-Review recently.

A Gonzaga Prep graduate, Ortega signed a five-fight deal in August with Combate Global, the largest Hispanic MMA promotion in the U.S.