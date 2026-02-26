Washington State women post biggest win of season, beat last-place Seattle U

From staff reports

PULLMAN – There hasn’t been much to celebrate this season for the Washington State women’s basketball team, but the Cougars are looking to close the season on a positive note.

They opened their final homestand on Thursday with their most lopsided win of the season, beating Seattle U 69-55 at Beasley Coliseum.

WSU (6-24, 5-12 West Coast Conference) put together its most complete performance, leading the whole way against the Redhawks (5-23, 1-16) – the WCC’s last-place team. The Cougs went up 21-9 after the first period and led comfortably throughout the second half.

Center Alex Covill led WSU with 18 points and seven rebounds. Guard Eleonora Villa added 15 points and seven boards. The Cougars shot 36.9% from the field and 17 of 17 from the foul line.

The Redhawks were held to 34% shooting and 4 of 16 on 3s.