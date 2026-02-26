When does season 5 of ‘Bridgerton’ come out?

By Sara Donnellan NJ.com

With all season 4 episodes of “Bridgerton” now available to stream on Netflix, fans are looking ahead to season 5.

Netflix has already renewed the regency romance series for seasons 5 and 6. According to What’s On Netflix, production for season 5 of “Bridgerton” is set to begin next month. That could mean that the new episodes will premiere in 2027, although a release date has not been confirmed.

In the past, “Bridgerton” viewers have waited between 1 and 2 years for new seasons. Season 1 debuted in December 2020 followed by season 2 in March 2022, season 3 in May 2024 and season 4 in January 2026.

Each season of “Bridgerton” centers on a different sibling from the noble Bridgerton family. Season 1 followed Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), season 2 focused on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), season 3 centered on Colin (Luke Newton) and season 4 followed Benedict (Luke Thompson). That leaves four remaining Bridgerton siblings: Francesca (Hannah Dodd), Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) and Gregory (Will Tilston).

Showrunner Jess Brownell has confirmed that seasons 5 and 6 will focus on Eloise and Francesca, although it’s unclear which sister’s story will be told first.

“Bridgerton” is based on Julia Quinn’s book series of the same name. The fifth “Bridgerton” novel is about Eloise, but the Netflix adaptation has gone out of order before. Quinn’s third and fourth “Bridgerton” books follow Benedict and Colin, respectively, but the show opted to reverse the order of the brothers’ stories.

“Bridgerton” executive producer Shonda Rhimes said during an October 2025 appearance on “Today” that she’s aiming for eight seasons of the series, one for each of Quinn’s novels.

“I think, if we do it right, we’ll have eight seasons, [one] for every child,” Rhimes said.

As for the most recent season of “Bridgerton,” Quinn recently told People that she thinks Benedict and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) have “the most cinematic” love story, which lent itself well to television.

“It’s a little more plot driven, in some ways, than the other ones, which adapts a little bit more closely in a natural manner,” she said.

“Bridgerton” is available to stream on Netflix.