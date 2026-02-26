Wildfires won’t wait for ‘perfect’ policy. Washington shouldn’t either

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Annie Schmidt

Here in Washington state, we know that wildfire flames don’t need to reach our doorsteps in order to impact us. Last fall, smoke from fires outside my hometown of Leavenworth grew so thick that my children’s sports activities were canceled, and I saw too many kids reaching for inhalers. The 2014 Carlton Complex fire was a wakeup call, yet fires continue to burn on federal lands. Our nation is still on fire, and our communities are still at risk.

Across the country, wildfires continue to impact communities. Just over a year ago, familiar seasonal winds whipped sparks into infernos that consumed entire neighborhoods in Southern California. Like the fires we have seen in Washington over the past decade, they burned with a ferocity that defied historical norms. Lahaina, Hawaii; Gatlinburg, Tennessee; our own Malden, Washington; and countless others would tell you the same: These events are no longer anomalies – they’re just the latest in a tragic, growing list of devastating fires.

In the face of this growing crisis, it’s easy to feel hopeless. But we aren’t without solutions. The conditions that continue to fuel these disasters – decades of mismanaged natural lands, whiplash weather patterns, and vulnerable homes and communities – are well understood. They still exist right here in Washington, and they will not abate on their own. We must act now to build a resilient future.

Our most effective option in Congress is S.1462, the Fix Our Forests Act.

This bipartisan legislation tackles many of the issues that fan the flames into our homes. The bill supports essential work to thin small trees that help spread fires in forests, puts more “good fire” on the ground to reduce future risks, and helps prevent homes and structures from igniting. Crucially, the Fix Our Forests Act is about more than forests; it provides federal agencies with the tools they need to better protect people – including a Community Wildfire Risk Reduction program and expanded grants for making homes more resilient to flames and burning embers.

FOFA won’t solve everything – few bills in Congress can. But it is the product of extensive bipartisan negotiations designed to effectively tackle some of the most pressing fire problems facing our nation. As former staff co-lead for the bipartisan Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission, I can attest that the Fix Our Forests Act contains one-third of the commission’s recommendations, either in whole or in part. While some say we cannot afford to pass an imperfect bill, the reality is that we cannot afford to wait.

We are currently trapped in a cycle of ever more destructive blazes that fundamentally alter our lives and communities. Active forest management (including using fire where and when we can) is not in conflict with environmental protection, it’s the definition of it. Doing nothing does not preserve our landscape and communities; it gravely imperils precisely those things we seek to protect. We know that fires will come back to Washington. And without action, we also know exactly what those fires will cost. We can’t afford to wait.

Washington’s leaders, U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, have the power to help move the Fix Our Forests Act forward. They know the economic and physical toll of wildfires and of our annual smoke season. As seasoned legislators capable of working across the aisle for positive change, they also know that waiting for the “perfect” bill often means waiting until it’s too late.

I urge our U.S. senators to join the members of Washington’s U.S. House delegation who have already supported FOFA. We must continue to move this critical piece of legislation forward before the small snowpack we have this winter becomes the large fires we can’t escape this summer.

Annie Schmidt, of Leavenworth, Washington, is the co-founder and managing director of the Alliance for Wildfire Resilience. She has more than 20 years of experience advancing wildfire resilience at the local, state and national levels.