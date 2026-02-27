Reece Jenkin, boys basketball coach at Colfax High School, dies after pancreatic cancer battle

Colfax High School boys basketball coach Reece Jenkin signals players on the court during a holiday tournament game against West Valley, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at West Valley. Jenkin died Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 of pancreatic cancer. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

Reece Jenkin, the boys basketball coach at Colfax High School and a coach with the Hooptown Elite club program in Spokane, died on Friday morning after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 45.

Jenkin was diagnosed with inoperable Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which had already metastasized to his liver, on Dec. 11. Jenkin underwent a series of chemotherapy treatments over the holidays, but had recently stopped treatment and was being supported by hospice.

Jenkin is survived by his wife, Breanne, and three children – Adrik, a 17-year-old senior at Colfax; Allie, a 15-year-old freshman; and Ryker, a 12-year-old seventh-grader.

Both Adrik and Allie were scheduled to play with their teams in a State 2B regional round playoff game on Friday.

Jenkin was a standout player at Reardan High School, Big Bend Community College and Whitworth University. This was Jenkin’s 17th year as head coach at Colfax, amassing more than 300 coaching wins, eight consecutive state tournament appearances and state titles in 2012 and ’24.

The Bulldogs, led by Adrik – the three-time Northeast 2B South league player of the year – are the No. 1 seed to the 2B state tournament and have been ranked No. 1 in the state RPI system all season.

Jenkin, who said his passion was “helping players maximize their skills and reach their potential,” had been feeling run down during the fall, including unexplained weight loss, insomnia and back pain. He thought he was dealing with some emotional stress, anxiety or maybe even depression over Adrik’s impending graduation and college decision, and he sought treatment for that.

When the start of basketball season brought no relief, he and Breanne decided a visit to his physician was appropriate. An hour after his appointment ended, the doctor’s office frantically tried to reach Jenkin, who was napping. Eventually, Breanne – who works at the clinic – delivered the news to her husband.

His care team was quick to set up a plan.

“I don’t even know if I even comprehend ‘Stage 4’ to an extent of what it means, because the doctors have never really gone into detail – and we’ve never asked,” Jenkin said in early January. “It’s just been, ‘Here’s the things you need to try to do to get better.’ ”

“We’re just going to fight,” Breanne said in January.

“Day by day,” Jenkin finished the sentence. “And appreciate every day that we have.”

Since his diagnosis, teams throughout Spokane and the Northeast 2B league have held “purple nights” in support of Jenkin, where teams would wear purple T-shirts during warmups and on the bench. Pancreatic cancer is represented by the color purple, symbolizing awareness, dignity, hope and perseverance against this aggressive disease.

At the Eagle Holiday Classic basketball tournament, hosted by West Valley High School – where athletic director Jamie Nilles is also the Hooptown Elite director – teams and coaches throughout the area all wore special “Fight” T-shirts with Jenkin’s name inscribed in a purple ribbon in the “I,” and gathered for a pregame photo with Jenkin before the Colfax boys game against West Valley.

West Valley boys basketball coach Mike Hamilton coached with Jenkin in the Hooptown Elite program.

“When we set this up a couple months ago, it was for a couple buddies that travel around all summer coaching travel hoops to play against each other. It wasn’t for this situation,” Hamilton said at the time. “But, yeah, we just tried to make it as special of a night as we could for an incredible human being and somebody that we’re all pulling for.”

“That’s the thing I’ve noticed more than anything else,” Jenkin said in January. “I just would have never known that all that support is out there. After that first chemo I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is a lot harder than what I thought.’ But then I saw all that love and support at West Valley and you’re like, ‘I can do this. I can do this.’ ”

If you would like to participate in the fundraising effort for Reece Jenkin and his family, please visit gofundme.com/f/support-reeces-fight-against-pancreatic-cancer.