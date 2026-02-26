Savannah Guthrie expected to return to ‘Today,’ but timeline is uncertain

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Amid the desperate search for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, Nancy, sources say the “Today” show host is expected to return to work, though when that will happen is anything but certain.

The veteran TV personality left NBC’s airwaves after her 84-year-old mother was reported missing from her southern Arizona home on Feb. 1. Nearly four weeks later, investigators continue to search for Nancy and those responsible for her abduction.

In the immediate aftermath, Sheinelle Jones, who co-hosts the fourth hour of “Today” with Jenna Bush Hager, joined co-anchor Craig Melvin for the 7-9 a.m. block before Hoda Kotb stepped in. Kotb, who previously co-hosted with Guthrie for seven years, returned to her former role on an interim basis after leaving the show in early 2025.

According to Variety, it’s not clear when Guthrie will resume her morning show duties, though it seems she’s been given plenty of freedom to take the time she needs. A source familiar with the situation said she’s expected to return on her own timeline, even if that means a significant absence.

Still, producers are left needing to figure out how to fill Guthrie’s role for an undefined time, while simultaneously being considerate in how they cover a major national story involving one of their own.

Katie Couric, who co-anchored “Today” from 1991 to 2006, said in a recent interview that given the “unprecedented” circumstances, she’s certain that everyone at “Today” is doing “the best they possibly can.”

“When something happens to a member of these very close-knit teams, it is devastating, I think, to everyone,” she said, per Variety. “It must be excruciating to try to carry on, but also to cover a story about a beloved colleague.”

Guthrie is currently with her siblings in Tucson, where they were raised, holding out hope that their mother comes home. She and her family are offering a $1 million reward for information leading to her rescue or recovery.

Guthrie announced that offer in a video posted online Tuesday, in which she acknowledged the tragic possibility that Nancy “may be lost,” but said the family still “believe[s] in a miracle.”

Guthrie joined NBC News in 2007 as a legal analyst before becoming a White House correspondent in 2008. She contributed to “Today” before taking over the show’s 7 a.m. co-hosting spot in 2012.