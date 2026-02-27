Texas Sheriff’s Office rescues more than 100 cats

By Todd Karpovich Baltimore Sun

BALTIMORE — Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is leading a large-scale animal cruelty investigation in Delmar after authorities seized more than 100 cats from a residential property on Wednesday morning.

Deputies served a search and seizure warrant around 7 a.m., working through snow-covered conditions as part of what officials described as a complex operation.

Responders reported finding cats outdoors in frigid temperatures, some huddled together in the snow, while others were discovered inside unsanitary sheds and outbuildings. Several deceased cats and skeletal remains were also found on the property, authorities said.

Many of the surviving animals appeared malnourished or ill, according to the report. Some were described as severely underweight, with visible vertebrae, while others showed signs of upper respiratory infections, including wheezing and discharge around their eyes and noses. One gray cat was seen limping through the ice, unable to bear weight on a hind leg, police said.

“The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to thoroughly investigating allegations of animal cruelty and ensuring the safety and well-being of animals in our community,” Lt. Burley Williams said in a statement.

Williams called the operation “complex and large-scale” and conducted under challenging weather conditions, and credited partner agencies for providing specialized animal handling, veterinary care and scene documentation.

Assisting at the scene were Humane World for Animals — formerly known as the Humane Society of the United States — along with the Humane Society of Wicomico County, Wicomico County Animal Control and an animal control officer from the Salisbury Police Department.

Officials said Maryland’s cost-of-care law, enacted in 2022, allows authorities to require animal owners to contribute to care expenses or forfeit custody, helping ease the financial burden of long-term seizures while criminal cases proceed.

The rescued cats are being transported to a secure, undisclosed location where they will receive veterinary treatment and ongoing care.

The investigation remains active.