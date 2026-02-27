Waters sisters combine for 34 points, Reardan advances in 2B girls | State basketball

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s Spokane region girls and boys basketball state playoff games.

Girls 2B

(5) Cle Elum-Roslyn 67, (4) Reardan 56: Nellie Nicholls scored 32 points and the Warriors (21-5) defeated the Screaming Eagles (20-5) in a regional round game at Cheney HS. Tenice Waters led Reardan with 20 points, Chasyn Waters added 14.

Cle Elum-Roslyn advances to the quarterfinals on Thursday at 9:00 a.m.

Reardan will play the winner of (12) Raymond-South Bend and (13) La Conner in a loser-out game on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.

(9) Davenport 72, (16) Mabton 39: Glenna Soliday scored 25 points, Clare Lathrop added 17 and the Gorillas (21-5) eliminated the Vikings (13-12) in a State 2B regional round game at Cheney HS.

Davenport will play the loser of (1) Napavine and (8) Mount Vernon Christian on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

1A

(1) King’s 61, (8) Lakeside 38: The Knights (21-4) defeated the Eagles (16-7) in a regional round game at North Creek HS.

King’s advances to the quarterfinals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Lakeside will play the winner of (9) Nooksack Valley and (16) King’s Way Christian in a loser-out game on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. Details were unavailable.

Boys 1B

(11) Muckleshoot Tribal 57, (14) Garfield-Palouse 46: The Kings (21-5) eliminated the Vikings (19-8) in a regional round game at Auburn HS.

Muckleshoot Trial will play the loser of (3) Tulip Heritage and (6) Liberty Christian on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. Details were unavailable.

(10) Sunnyside Christian 66, (15) Wellpinit 65: The Knights (20-7) eliminated Wellpinit (15-10) in a State 1B regional round game at Grandview HS.

Sunnyside Christian will play the loser of (2) ACH and (7) Neah Bay on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.