What to stream: Jet through ‘Man on the Run’ and these Beatles films, documentaries

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

Beatlemania is back, and we’re not just talking about the response to the “Heated Rivalry” boys, which continues unabated. No, the actual Beatles remain relevant, with new films and projects coming out and in the pipeline.

In theaters now, it’s not exactly Beatles-forward, but the lads from Liverpool (or at least their songs) make a cameo in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis concert doc, “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert,” as Elvis covers a couple of their songs, including “Yesterday” in rehearsal, and then interpolates “Get Back” into a performance of his song “Little Sister.”

Also on the Beatles forefront are four narrative films about each member of the band, on the way from Sam Mendes, which will be released in April 2028. We got our first look at the cast in late January, with Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. The four actors have been in intense musical rehearsals and shoots for the films, so keep an eye out for April 2028, Beatles fans.

But as for what you can watch now, this week sees the release of Oscar-winning documentarian Morgan Neville’s latest music documentary “Man on the Run.” The film, which streams on Prime Video on Friday follows Beatles frontman Paul McCartney after his time with the legendary band. Using archival footage, Neville, who won an Oscar for “20 Feet from Stardom,” catalogs McCartney’s decade post-Beatles, in which he reinvented himself, and formed the band Wings with his creative and life partner, Linda McCartney. For a refreshing sort of look at a Beatle outside of the Beatles, check out “Man on the Run,” streaming Friday on Prime Video.

Film and documentary were always a part of the Beatles media ecosystem, including their 1964 film “A Hard Day’s Night” (streaming on HBO Max and the Criterion Channel, or available to rent) and their 1965 film “Help!” (available to rent on iTunes), both directed by Richard Lester. Many years later, Ron Howard captured their hectic life on tour with “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years” (2016), comprised of archival footage and demonstrating why they had to stop touring for their mental health. Stream it on Prime Video.

Released in 2021, “The Beatles: Get Back” is a massive six-hour series directed by Peter Jackson, made up of 60 hours of lost archival footage featuring the Beatles recording their record “Let it Be.” While the album had the reputation of breaking up the band, the miniseries shows the camaraderie and kinship among the band as we are given a front-row seat to witnessing the iconic album come together. Stream it on Disney+.

Martin Scorsese, known for a few iconic rock docs of his own, put his imprint on the Beatles cinematic legacy with his four-hour, three-part rockumentary “George Harrison: Living in the Material World,” which captures Harrison’s time in the Beatles and after the band. Stream it on HBO Max.

Finally, if it’s merely a concise overview that you want, check out “How the Beatles Changed the World,” a history of the band’s career and cultural impact, directed by Tom O’Dell. Stream it on Prime Video, the Roku Channel, Kanopy and more.