Back in black: The color is popular for both exterior and interior designs

Black accents such as pottery, artwork and toss pillows help to add a sense of glamour. (Handout/Cathy Hobbs/TNS)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Black has become one of the hottest and most used colors in architecture and interior design. From the exterior of a building to tile, cabinetry and fixtures, black remains one of the most fashion-forward finishes.

Here are some tips to make black a part of your decor:

1. Use black as an anchor and key foundation color. Black works to not only ground a space but also to add a sense of elegance and luxury.

2. Look for ways to add black in as accents: accessories, artwork and textiles.

3. Use black to create a sense of stark contrast, such as pairing black with white, cream or even light gray

4. Select black furniture pieces as foundation pieces or to add a focal point to a room.

5. Mix finishes such as matte and glossy to add a sense of depth.

6. Use black to define zones within a space such as using black furniture to visually define lounge, dining and sleep areas.

7. Use sprinkles or “pops” of blacks as an accent color.

8. Use texture elements such as textiles to integrate sprinkles of black.

9. Incorporate black through the use of finishes such as cabinet hardware.

10. Consider lighting with black elements to add a sense of richness to a space.