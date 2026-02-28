Caleb Grant leads boys, Julianna Pope powers girls; Northwest Christian teams advance in 2B | State B basketball

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s State B boys and girls regional round games.

Boys

2B

(2) Northwest Christian 58, (7) Napavine 55: Caleb Grant scored 21 points and the Crusaders (23-2) defeated the Tigers (19-6) in a State 2B regional round game at Cheney HS. Adin Spuler added a trio of 3-pointers with 13 points on the night for NWC.

Northwest Christian advances to quarterfinal on Thursday.

(6) Reardan 60, (3) Okanogan 48: The Screaming Eagles (22-4) defeated the Bulldogs (19-4) in a State 2B regional round game at Omak HS.

Reardan advances to the quarterfinal on Thursday.

(10) Freeman 75, (15) Auburn Adventist 65: Finn Lapointe made 13 baskets and the Scotties (14-9) eliminated the Falcons (17-6) in a State 2B regional round game at Cheney HS.

Freeman will play (7) Napavine in a loser-out game on Wednesday.

1B

(2) Almira/Coulee-Hartline 64, (7) Neah Bay 51: The Warriors (23-1) defeated the Red Devils (18-6) in a State 1B regional round game at Wenatchee HS on Saturday.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline advances to quarterfinal on Thursday.

Girls

2B

(2) Northwest Christian 57, (7) Adna 50: Julianna Pope scored 21 points, Kaitlyn Waters added 17 and the Crusaders (23-1) defeated the Pirates (20-5) in a State 2B regional round game at Cheney HS.

Northwest Christian advances to the quarterfinal on Thursday. Adna will play (10) Colfax in a loser-out on Wednesday.

1B

(2) Garfield-Palouse 47, (7) Pateros 44: Taia Gehring scored 18 points, Elena Flansburg added 15 and the Vikings (23-2) defeated the Nannies (17-7) in a State 1B regional round game at West Valley HS.

Garfield-Palouse advances to the quarterfinal on Thursday.

(5) Oakesdale 61, (4) Yakama Tribal 49: Megan Crider and Grace Perry scored 16 points apiece and the Nighthawks (21-3) defeated the Eagles (24-5) in a State 1B regional round game at Davis HS. Julia George and Ruby Trujillo-Walsey led Yakama Tribal with 10 points each.

Oakesdale advances to the quarterfinal on Thursday.

(9) Almira/Coulee-Hartline 53, (16) Muckleshoot Tribal 41: The Warriors (19-5) eliminated the Kings (15-12) in a State 1B regional round game at Wenatchee HS.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline will play (8) Lummi Nation in a loser-out on Wednesday.

(13) Pomeroy 56, (12) Naselle 53 (OT): Hollie Van Vogt’s five points in overtime helped the Pirates (19-6) eliminate the Comets (17-7) in a State 1B regional round game at Kelso HS. Reagan McKeirnan led Pomeroy with 14 points, Molly Warren added 12. Brooklyn Avalon led Naselle with 20 points.

Pomeroy faces (4) Yakama Tribal in a loser-out game on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

(10) Pe Ell 54, (15) Valley Christian 29: The Trojans (17-7) eliminated the Panthers (19-7) in a State 1B regional round game at Tumwater HS.